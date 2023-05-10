Lionel Messi reacted to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets announcing that he would leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season. After a glittering spell at the Catalan club, the Spanish midfielder will be continuing his career elsewhere next season.

The 34-year-old has been a bonafide legend for the club. One of the best midfielders of this generation, Busquets has made 719 appearances for the Blaugrana so far in his career, scoring 18 goals and providing 45 assists.

He has made 39 appearances this season, providing four assists. The midfield maestro has won 31 trophies with the Blaugrana so far, including three UEFA Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles. He looks set to add another La Liga to his tally this season.

Lionel Messi penned a heartfelt message for his former teammate. He wrote on Instagram:

"On the field always with the 5 but in reality as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi."

"I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both to you and to your entire family," Messi added. "Thank you for what's on and off the field, there were so many moments we spent together, many good ones and some also complicated ones... They will remain forever! Big hug."

Javier Tebas on whether Sergio Busquets' departure can help La Liga secure Lionel Messi's return

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer. The Blaugrana, however, need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to register new players in the summer.

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently reacted to whether Busquets leaving the club can help Barca secure Messi's return. He told MARCA (via GOAL Arab):

“Of course his departure will add something to Barcelona’s coffers. I really do not know the numbers needed to bring Messi back after that, but if I knew everything about Busquets’ salary in Barcelona and his exact influence, I would empty myself for the media to answer all questions. But there are those who handle these financial matters specifically."

Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract. Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that the Argentine will leave in the summer.

