"On current form he’s the best player in the world" - Manchester United's Phil Jones heaps praises on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones has heaped praise on teammate Marcus Rashford for his current form.

The English forward has been in the form of his life under manager Erik ten Hag and has made it a habit to score goals week in, week out. Speaking ahead of Manchester United's EFL Cup final against Newcastle United on 26 February, Jones told Sky Sports (h/t TalkSPORT):

"I think defenders find it really hard to deal with him, to cope with him. He can take it one way, take it the other way, his goals from outside and inside the box, he’s scored a few headers lately as well.

Jones, who has been at the club since 2011, added:

"His all-round game at the minute… he’s hit heights that he’s probably not expected to hit. He’s been brilliant. He probably won’t thank me for it but on current form he’s the best player in the world.

He concluded:

"You can see his body shape, he’s strengthened in the gym, he’s working really hard in himself, the club have worked with him really well. After training, the work he puts in, people don’t see that. I’m delighted for him, he deserves it."

The English centre-back would have seen Rashford make the gradual step up from the youth level to the senior team. Over the years, they have shared the pitch 72 times as teammates at the club and international level.

The 31-year-old centre-back, however, has been on a steady decline. He hasn't played for the Red Devils since May 2022 and is yet to play under Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has already explained reason for Phil Jones' absence from Manchester United squad

Phil Jones hasn't played a single minute of football this season for Manchester United.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



MANCHESTER UNITED FLYING AT WEMBLEY RASHFORD MAKES IT 2-0MANCHESTER UNITED FLYING AT WEMBLEY RASHFORD MAKES IT 2-0MANCHESTER UNITED FLYING AT WEMBLEY 🔥 https://t.co/S2VH4Clrgm

United fans can be forgiven for thinking that the former Blackburn Rovers centre-back has already left the club. His contract, however, runs until the end of the season.

Speaking of Jones' absence from Manchester United's squad, manager Erik ten Hag said earlier this month (h/t Sun):

"For the whole season he's injured. I can't say [if Jones will play again this season]. What I can say is that he's not available for training since the first day of training this season so I don't think there's not an opportunity for you to recover quickly and be available quickly."

By the time his current deal expires, Jones would have cost the Red Devils £54.5 million in wages and transfer fees (h/t Express). It is highly likely that the Englishman will leave Old Trafford this summer.

Poll : 0 votes