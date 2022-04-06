"On a different level" - Jason Cundy heaps praise on Liverpool star after top performance in Benfica win

Former Premier League star Jason Cundy praised Liverpool star Luis Diaz's performance against Benfica on Tuesday. Speaking on The Sports Bar, Jason was amazed by Diaz's top performance and stated that the Portuguese is currently on a different level.

Liverpool recently faced Benfica in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. The Reds were impressive throughout the match as they won the tie 3-1. Ibrahim Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz scored for the Reds. Darwin Nunez scored the only goal for Benfica in the match.

Liverpool's winter transfer signing Luis Diaz was one of the standout performers of the night as he managed to bag a goal and assist for his side. Fans and experts were extremely impressed with Diaz's performance.

TalkSPORT broadcaster Jason Cundy stated that Diaz has been on a different level as he has consistently contributed goals for his team over the past few matches. Jason also added that the Portuguese could reach the level of Sadio Mane in the future.

“Diaz is on a different level, he is going to be as good as Mane has been for Liverpool. I don’t want to put him on the same plane as Salah, that’s unfair. But from what I’ve seen so far… that’s brilliant business." (H/T TalkSPORT)

Luis Diaz has been in scintillating form ever since he joined the Reds in January. The Portuguese has adapted to his new team quite quickly and is reaping the benefits from it.

Diaz has managed to chip in with three goals and one assist from 13 appearances for his side. The 25-year-old is currently a vital part of the Reds for the rest of the season as they fight to secure an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool have been phenominally acurate with their signings

Signing the right players to the squad is a vital process to building a successful club and Liverpool have been phenominal at it under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have not missed a beat when it comes to recruiting talent as all the signings they have made have become an integral part of the club's success. The success of their recent signing Luis Diaz shows just how good the Reds have been when it comes to finding the right profile in the Klopp era.

Having Jurgen Klopp, arguably the best manager in the world at your club, does help a lot, but recruiting some of the best talents requires a lot more input. Liverpool's recruitment style has been characterized by patience and getting the right people in the right positions. The Reds have not made any panic buys in recent years and that shows how patient they are in getting the right talent for the team.

The Reds have also been very particular in signing players with good character, players who can work very hard even in training sessions. But the real highlight of Liverpool's recruitment strategy has to be their trust in data science. The club has an impressive data team who finds the right profile for their playing style.

