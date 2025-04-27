"On the first plane to Saudi", "Lost any footballing ability he ever had"- Fans call out Manchester United star after Bournemouth draw

Manchester United supporters have slammed Luke Shaw online following their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. Shaw, who made his first league start of the campaign, was a subject of criticism after United dropped points.
Alejandro Garnacho almost put the Red Devils ahead after 17 minutes on the pitch. However, his effort flew wide off the left post, leading to a goal kick for the Cherries.
Following a layoff from Evanilson, Antoine Semenyo drilled his shot into the net to give the Cherries a deserved lead. Garnacho (38’) was close to making the scoreline even for the Manchester outfit. However, his effort was easily gathered by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Dango Ouattara was close to doubling the Cherries' lead. However, his 61st-minute free kick rattled off the right post.
In the 68th minute, Evanilson made an ugly challenge on Noussair Mazraoui and was given a yellow card. After the VAR's review, the yellow card was upgraded to a red card, and Bournemouth were down to 10 men.
Manuel Ugarte's late-minute (90+6’) pass found Rasmus Hojlund, who slotted the ball into the net to secure a draw for Manchester United.
Luke Shaw maintained a passing accuracy of 86% (54/63) during the game. The Englishman likewise made three clearances, provided four key passes, but lost possession of the ball 17 times (via Sofascore).
In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to complain about Shaw's display, while others called for his sale, with one tweeting:
"Luke shaw should be on the first plane to saudi."
"Luke Shaw's Manchester United career is over. Move him on.,” another added.
"Luke Shaw's brain is fried from the injuries.,” a fan opined.
"Luke shaw shouldn't play for Manchester United again.,” another suggested.
"Luke shaw is finished,” another chimed in.
"Luke Shaw looks like he’s lost any footballing ability he ever had. Him and Mount. Rasmus Hojlund doesn’t look like he’s built for the Premier League. Physically, he doesn’t even look imposing or explosive anymore. And technically, he doesn’t have it."
"It’s really important." - Manchester United's head coach on Luke Shaw's performance vs Bournemouth
Ruben Amorim has revealed that Luke Shaw's return is important for the Red Devils. He added that United must be cautious about Shaw's availability following Diogo Dalot's injury.
He said (via The United Stand on X):
“It’s really important. Of course we need to be careful with his availability. [After the red card], he was the guy to overload that side. He has quality in the last third, he has a good pass.”
Manchester United are still waning in 14th place in the rankings with 39 points from 34 league games. The Red Devils travel to Spain to face Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, May 1.