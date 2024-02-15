On-loan Arsenal star heaps praises on 'world-class' Gunners target amid transfer rumours

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, on loan at Real Sociedad, has hailed his midfield teammate Martin Zubimendi, a Gunners target.

Zubimendi, 25, has been a key player for Sociedad, contributing four goals and an assist in 35 games across competitions. All five goal contributions have come in La Liga, where Imanol Alguacil's side are seventh in the standings, nine points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid (48) in the final UEFA Champions League spot after 24 games.

Despite being contracted till 2027, Zubimendi is the subject of interest of both the Gunners and Aston Villa. Waxing lyrical of his 'world-class' midfield teammate, Tierney told the Guardian (via HITC):

“I was up against Take Kubo in the first couple of weeks training, so to see how sharp he is struck me. You have world-class players like (Martín) Zubimendi, (Mikel) Merino, Brais (Mendez).

"It’s not that people don’t think they’re good. It’s just that if you’re only watching the Premier League every week. It’s hard to know. They’re world class, and for so many to come from the academy is incredible."

Despite Declan Rice's arrival in the summer, Thomas Partey faces an uncertain future at the Emirates due to chequered injury record. Zubimendi could be a fine replacement for the Ghanian, perhaps even an upgrade.

Interestingly, Zubimendi hails from the same place in Spain, San Sebastian, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, who played a lone season at the Reale Arena in 2004-05.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of an impressive season. Following a run of three straight defeats, the Gunners have got their campaign back on track with four straight wins to move to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool (54) after 24 games.

Mikel Arteta's side - coming off a rousing 6-0 win at West Ham United in the league - next travel to Burnley on Saturday (February 17) as they seek to keep up the pressure on the leaders.

The Gunners will then travel to Porto four days later for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash. They end the month with a home game in the Premier League with Newcastle United on February 24.