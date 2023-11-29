On-loan Barcelona star ruled out 'for a long time' as current club manager confirms star's injury

Barcelona's on-loan prodigy Ansu Fati faces yet another daunting injury hurdle, potentially sidelining him for an indefinite period.

During Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on November 25, Fati encountered a significant injury. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has grimly acknowledged it as a substantial setback.

The tactician, addressing the media in Athens where they face AEK in the Europa League on November 30, conveyed the unfortunate news regarding the Barcelona forward (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We have lost Ansu for a long time."

The exact duration of Fati's recovery remains uncertain, yet the impact of his absence is undeniable. His injury-riddled career has been a recurrent theme, leading to diminished opportunities at Camp Nou.

Expand Tweet

Seeking more consistent playtime, the talented winger transferred to Brighton, where he began to find his stride, only to be thwarted once more by injury. He had already scored two goals in four Europa League games, added to his two goals in the Premier League this season.

Barcelona's Champions League campaign yields a lucrative €70 million haul, amidst club's struggle for financial stability

Barcelona's performance in this season's Champions League group stage has propelled their earnings to a staggering €70 million, following their recent 2-1 win over Porto. This victory not only enriched the club's coffers but also secured their spot in the last 16. It is a significant turnaround from their previous two seasons' group stage exits.

The crux of Barca's financial windfall lies in their consistent performance. Their latest victory alone added €2.8 million to their prize money. This win, pivotal in clinching their last 16 slots, contributed an additional €9.6 million, according to 90min.

Earlier victories against teams like Royal Antwerp, Porto, and Shakhtar Donetsk collectively injected €8.4 million. The club's mere participation in the group stage guaranteed them €15.64 million. Furthermore, Barcelona's impressive 10-year coefficient ranking bestowed upon them a handsome €34.1 million, surpassed only by giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich this season.

With a total earning of €70.55 million thus far and one game remaining, Barca stand to enhance their financial gains. Their upcoming match against Antwerp offers a potential €2.8 million for a win or €930,000 for a draw, while a loss bears no monetary reward.

If the Blaugrana make it to the UEFA Champions League final and secure the trophy, against all odds, they would've made an added €45.9 million.