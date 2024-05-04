On-loan Manchester United star wants to stay at current club and not return - Reports

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has expressed his desire to remain at Borussia Dortmund beyond the expiry of his loan deal in the summer. The England international is on loan at the German outfit after two difficult years in the Premier League and is thriving once again.

Sancho was pursued for a number of years before the Red Devils finally landed him for around £73 million in 2021. The England international failed to find his best form at the club and had a massive falling-out with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season.

Ten Hag chose to banish Sancho from the first-team squad, and the forward spent the time between September and January away from first-team duties. He then secured a six-month loan move back to Borussia Dortmund, where he has hit the ground running.

Jadon Sancho was declared the Man of the Match in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg win (1-0) over PSG on Wednesday (May 1). His display in the game brought up discussions on what happened during his time with the Red Devils.

Reports from Sky Sports Germany indicate that the 24-year-old has decided to remain in Germany, and has no interest in returning to Old Trafford. According to the report, there will be talks between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United over the transfer of the forward.

Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to be able to afford the fee to sign Sancho outright but will look to work out a deal with the Red Devils. They will propose a loan move for the 2024-25 season with an obligation to buy the forward at the end of his loan spell.

Sancho has recorded three goals and two assists in 20 appearances for Dortmund this season, and looks like a man reborn at the club.

Manchester United leading race for PL star

Manchester United are looking like the likeliest destination for Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise, whose performances have been impressive. The Frenchman is on the radar of multiple sides, including Chelsea and Liverpool, and could move in the summer.

Olise was on the verge of completing a transfer to Chelsea last summer but the deal eventually fell through and he signed a contract extension at Selhurst Park. ESPN reports that the Red Devils are now favourites to sign the 22-year-old, who will cost around £60 million.

Olise has been impressive for Crystal Palace since his arrival at the club. He has seven goals and four assists to his name in 16 league appearances this season. The youngster is one to watch, as he may well audition for a move to Old Trafford when Manchester United visit on Monday.