On This Day - Liverpool shock the world with incredible Champions League comeback against Barcelona

Today, May 7, maybe a regular day for most of us, but for the Liverpool fans, it's a special day. It's a day that's etched in their memory forever.

On this day, three years ago, Liverpool pulled off one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time. Tthey overturned a 3-0 semi-final first leg deficit against Barcelona to win 4-0 in the second leg before eventually winning the title.

The Reds were soundly beaten in the first leg at the Camp Nou, courtesy of Lionel Messi's brilliance, including a spectacular free-kick.

However, Jurgen Klopp's troops fought back spectacularly in the return.

A brace each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum helped them secure a stunning 4-0 victory sans Mohamed Salah and send the Catalans packing.

Origi triggered the onslaught in the seventh minute by tapping home into an empty net after Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to control Jordan Henderson's shot.

The opening stanza didn't see any more goals despite both sides creating good chances.

Shortly into the second half after Virgil van Dijk saw a header saved on the line by Ter Stegen. Wijnaldum doubled Liverpool's advantage by firing through his legs from a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cut-back via a slight.

Another two minutes later, the Dutchman popped up with Liverpool's third of the night, and the comeback was well and truly on. He rose the highest to meet an excellent cross from Xherdan Shaqiri and send his header beyond the hapless Ter Stegen.

There was more drama to follow in the 79th minute. Some quick-thinking from Alexander-Arnold caught Barcelona out from a corner, and Origi tapped it home to complete the 'remontada'.

Anfield has witnessed so many great clashes over the years but surely nothing beats this one!

The Reds then saw off Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Madrid final and clinched their sixth title in the competition.

Liverpool in Champions League final once again

Three years on from their epic run to Champions League glory, Liverpool find themselves in another final, their third in the last five years.

The 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOL

It's truly a remarkable statistic but also a testament to how the side has reestablished itself on the European stage after years of mediocrity.

Although their march to the finals this year hasn't been as special as the one in 2019, the Reds are still a force to be reckoned with.

They're out seeking revenge against Real Madrid for their painful defeat in the 2018 final.

Edited by Aditya Singh