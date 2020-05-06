On This Day | Premier League legends bid farewell

Arsene Wenger's last home game in charge at Arsenal was a 5-0 victory against Burnley.

The Premier League has been home to several iconic figures over the years, and few have made more of an impact than Ryan Giggs and Arsene Wenger.

After 22 years as Arsenal boss, Wenger took charge of his last home game in the Premier League on this day in 2018. Since taking charge of the North London club in 1996, the Frenchman revolutionized the club's philosophy and adopted a brand of football that would go on to inspire generations.

His contributions not only made him the greatest Arsenal manager of all time, but also one of the most pivotal figures in the globalization of the Premier League itself. Aside from winning 3 Premier League titles and several other domestic cups, Wenger's man-management and ability to spot talent saw the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Cesc Fabregas, and several other players become global superstars.

Premier League icon

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are two of the most pivotal figures in Premier League history

Arsenal recorded a resounding 5-0 victory in his final home game in charge of the club. The Frenchman received a mini gold plated Premier League trophy as a parting gift from the Premier League outfit to commemorate the Arsenal Invincibles from the 2003-04 season.

Wenger's last Premier League game as a manager was a week later, as he bowed out with a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town to a rapturous ovation from both sets of fans. Arsenal appointed Unai Emery as his successor, who received his marching orders 18 months later after failing to imprint his philosophy at the club.

Former club captain Mikel Arteta replaced his compatriot in the Arsenal hot seat. The Spaniard was tipped to become a successful manager by Wenger several years ago, but little did Arteta know that his first job as a top-flight manager would be at Arsenal!

Premier League history maker Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs is one of the most decorated footballers of all time

Widely regarded as one of the most successful footballers of his generation, Ryan Giggs spent the entirety of his playing career with Manchester United. The Welshman, who remains the only player in Premier League history to win the trophy a staggering 13 times, played his last game for the Red Devils on this day in 2014.

With 180 goals in a mammoth 963 games for the Premier League giants, Giggs is also the league's all-time top assists provider, with 162 assists to his name. While the veteran midfielder won every trophy in world football, his last season at the club was a painful experience.

David Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson in the managerial hot-seat, but the Scotsman was sacked midway through the season after a series of underwhelming results. Sensationally, Giggs was appointed interim manager until the end of the campaign, as he assumed his duties on the touchline for a brief period.

After serving as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal till 2016, Giggs was appointed manager of the Welsh national football team in 2018.