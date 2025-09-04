"On his way to being a great footballer and marking history" - Ex-Argentina boss backs teenage star to be Lionel Messi's successor in national team

Former Argentina national team manager José Pekerman has backed Franco Mastantuono to be the heir to Lionel Messi. He does not see any player coming close to the Barcelona legend, but believes that the Real Madrid star can come close.
Messi has admitted that he is close to calling it a time on his national team career. Argentina are preparing for their post-Messi era, with several stars touted to replace him in the starting XI.
Speaking to DSPorts Radio, Pekerman said that Mastantuono has the potential to be a great footballer and create history. However, he still believes that the team needs to play well together. He said (via ESPN):
"I don't know if someone will come who can replace Messi or who is at a level close to his. There are players that you realize are different and I think Mastantuono is on his way to being a great footballer and to make history. The team has to be organized, it has to play, but the one who is going to make us win is this one [Mastantuono]."
Mastantuono made his Argentina debut in the 1-0 win over Chile in the FIFA World Cup qualifier earlier this year in June. Lionel Messi also came off the bench in the game, in which Julian Alvarez scored the only goal.
No heir for Lionel Messi in world football, claims Lionel Scaloni
Lionel Scaloni spoke to Flash Score earlier in September and was asked whether there was an heir to Lionel Messi's legacy in Argentine football. He was quick to state that there was no player who could fill the boots of the Barcelona legend and said:
"No, there can't be. There won't be. There won't be an heir to Messi, for sure."
When asked if a player outside of Argentina could come close to the Inter Miami captain, he said:
"No, let's see, there may be great players who marked the era, but what he has done in such a long time, I think it will be unrepeatable. Football has a lot of unthinkable things, but in this, I could almost assure you that it will be impossible to see anything else like it. At least from what I saw, I think Leo is unmatched."
Lionel Messi is in the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador. The 38-year-old has admitted that it could be his final competitive match in home country Argentina with the national team.