"Once again, the world is demanding" - UN ambassador wants Iran excluded from FIFA World Cup 2022

With the FIFA World Cup just a few weeks away, the Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Dominica to the United Nations, Paolo Zampolli, has called on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to replace Iran with Italy at the tournament.

It's worth noting that Iran is currently experiencing political turmoil amid protests raging regarding womens' rights in the country. Iranian security forces are said to be making use of lethal weapons to try and calm the situation. Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO has estimated that up to 215 people, including 27 children, have lost their lives for taking part in the protests (via Football Italia).

Amid the unrest, Zampolli has written a letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to remove Iran from the World Cup and replace them with Italy. The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President, Caro Gianni,

“Once again, the world is demanding your immediate leadership actions to disqualify Iran from the World Cup. You, along with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, took the stands against The Super League. The FIFA world should not be shadowed by negative political news for the billions of fans worldwide. This could presumably affect the victorious work you and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have notably accomplished.

It continues:

“The corridors of the United Nations and Washington are raising genuine concerns. As you may know, on September 22nd 2022 the OHCHR,the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights addressed the concern over the continued violent response by security forces to protests in Iran. He also addressed communications restrictions affecting landline and mobile usage, the Internet, and social media platforms. Many Iranians have been killed, injured, and detained during the protests that erupted following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini; UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he had followed events closely. He called on security forces to stop using ‘unnecessary or disproportionate force.’

Urging FIFA to break their silence on the same, he continued:

“FIFA remains silent on this issue – it will further undermine its standing, as it has already been unavailable to fix soccer for all of the United States of America. As you know, your counterpart Stefano Domenicali President of F1, canceled the F1 Grand Prix in Moscow. I personally facilitated Formula 1 in New York City. As the Soccer Representative President’s Council on sport, fitness, and nutrition, I labored tirelessly to move US soccer towards the international – FIFA – standards."

Zampaoli continued:

“On a personal note, the world and I have dreamt, and I am confident, would benefit from the success of The World Cup to have Italy play against England after you disqualify Iran. From my understanding, Italy is the first in line in FIFA rankings.

“With all respect, I remind you that you have the executive power to impact what is at hand significantly and positively. Therefore, I am confident you will make the best decision for the fans worldwide."

“I will share my message with my President and our government, the United Kingdom, and other counterparts in the hope that political support may aid you in speeding up the process.

“Most respectfully,

“Ambassador Paolo Zampolli”

When will World Cup kick off this year?

FIFA president - Gianni Infantino

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar on November 20, with the host nation taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. Iran are scheduled to face England on the next day, with Senegal and the Netherlands, and USA and Wales also facing off.

It's worth noting that big nations like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Spain will be at the tournament, which will feature elite superstars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Luka Modric.

