"Once they do, I believe they can push Liverpool all the way" - Yakubu urges Arsenal to sign player in key area to challenge Reds in PL

Former Premier League striker Yakybu Ayegbeni has urged Arsenal to sign a striker if they are to challenge Liverpool for the title. At the start of the season, the Gunners were seen as one of the favorites to win the league, having finished in second place for two consecutive seasons. They sit in the same position this season, four points behind the Reds, who are in first.

In 21 league games, the Gunners have dropped a number of points, with seven draws and two losses. There have been conversations around the north London club signing a striker this transfer window. They have struggled with a lack of goals, scoring just four in their last four games in all competitions.

Former Premier League striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni spoke about Arsenal's challenges this season, calling on the Gunners to sign a striker. He said to Flashscore (via Tribal Football):

"This season is proving to be quite challenging. When you look at how Liverpool are performing, they're dropping points little by little. It's an opportunity for Arsenal to capitalise on that."

He continued:

"We've seen in the past few seasons - last year, two years ago, and three years ago - Arsenal putting pressure on Manchester City. Right now, City aren’t in the best form; they're struggling.

"For Arsenal (to win the league), it’s just a matter of getting a striker. Once they do, I believe they can push Liverpool all the way to the end."

The Reds have scored 48 goals in the Premier League this season, compared to the Gunners' 41 goals. With players like Bukayo Saka out due to injury, the Gunners may need to find a source for their goalscoring in the transfer market.

Arsenal goalkeeper sends message to Liverpool amidst title race

Gunners goalkeeper David Raya has sent a message to Liverpool amidst their ongoing title race.

The north London side clinched all three points in their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on January 15. The Reds, on the other hand, dropped points to Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground on January 14.

Following the game, Raya has shared the confidence flowing in the Gunners' dressing room. He said (via Express):

"Yes, of course. In football, everything can happen. Three weeks ago, people were saying that Liverpool had the title in their hands. But it is just football and everything changes in two or three matches."

He went on to reveal what the Gunners had to do to ensure the title at the end of the season, adding:

"We have to focus on ourselves, try and win every game, and see where we are at the end of the season. We don’t want to think too far ahead because that will play badly against us. We have to live in the present, that’s the most important thing."

Liverpool face Brentford next on January 18 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Arsenal will invite Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium on the same day.

