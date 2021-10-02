"Once again we made that mistake" - Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Everton

Manchester United had a rather uneventful evening after they failed to get past Rafael Benitez's Everton, with both teams sharing the points at Old Trafford.

A dejected Bruno Fernandes shared his two cents on what transpired on United's home turf in his post-match interview with the club's media.

The Portuguese playmaker captained Manchester United for the second consecutive game. Sadly, he was unable to lead the team to victory as Anthony Martial's screamer before the second half was canceled out by Toffees winger Andros Townsend, who looked dangerous right from kickoff.

Speaking about the game, Fernandes said:

"We played really well in the first half, creating a lot of chances. In the second half, we made a mistake. We have to learn and the time is now. We cannot do this anymore. We did it so many times, we cannot slow the game down when we’re winning. We have to make it quicker, score once again, get one or two more goals and after that, maybe you can slow it down and make them run a bit more."

Fernandes added:

"We can be frustrated after the result, of course, but we have to come back after the international break and be ready for the next game."

Manchester United concede a goal from a weak set piece by Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made several changes in the second half and brought on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba. Despite multiple attacking changes, Manchester United looked devoid of any creativity or color, leading to a rather unexpected result.

Bruno Fernandes's corner added fuel to the fire as Everton took advantage of a poorly crafted set-piece, allowing Townsend to find the back of the net.

Manchester United have 14 points from seven Premier League matches and are still in the top four. However, Bruno Fernandes didn't seem too pleased with the team's performance and reiterated how the Red Devils need to up the ante when they return from the international break.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

