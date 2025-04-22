"One area he could be even better"- Barcelona fans identify area that needs 'serious improvement' in Lamine Yamal's game after Mallorca win

Barcelona fans on social media believe Lamine Yamal's finishing could use some work following their 1-0 LaLiga win over Mallorca on Tuesday, April 22. While the Spaniard was impressive in the match, he missed a one-on-one opportunity which could have doubled Barca's lead in the 79th minute.

During the game, Yamal was close to putting La Blaugrana ahead in the 12th minute. However, Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman put his reflexes into good use and made a decent save to block Yamal's effort.

In the 26th minute, Dani Olmo also had his effort saved by Roman. Ronald Araujo (30’) failed to score as his shot strike flew past the right post.

Mallorca's Mateu Morey put the ball in the net in the 45th minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside by the linesman, leading to a 0-0 scoreline at half-time.

At the start of the season half (46’), Dani Olmo broke the deadlock for Barcelona. The Spaniard collected a pass from Eric Garcia and drilled his strike into the back of the net.

In the 79th minute, Yamal collected an incisive pass from Pedri but failed to beat the goalkeeper despite being one-on-one. In the 85th minute, Fermin Lopez's shot was also thwarted by goalkeeper Roman. Thus, the game ended 1-0 in favor of Barca.

In 86 minutes on the pitch, Yamal maintained a passing accuracy of 77% (40/52). The Spaniard delivered three key passes, created one big chance, and missed two big chances.

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to complain about the 17-year-old's finishing, with one posting:

"It's one area he could be even better in."

"Bro needs to hit the shooting drills asap. Only part of his game that needs serious improvement," another added.

"Lamine needs to work on 1v1 He’s piss poor in such situations.," a fan suggested.

"That was embarrassing.. terrible finishing," another lamented.

"Needs to work on finishing," a fan commented.

"I'm still processing this miss. Yamal's finishing is beyond terrible,” wrote another.

"40 shots... we played some really good football today" - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick after win against Mallorca

FC Barcelona v Real Mallorca - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Hansi Flick believes his side played well in the game against Mallorca. La Blaugrana had 78% possession and recorded 40 shots during the game, putting up 3.41 xG. Mallorca's Leo Roman was excellent, making 12 saves, including six from shots originating inside the box.

In an interview after the win, Flick said (via Barca Universal):

"40 shots... we played some really good football today. We missed some, but we got a clean sheet."

Barca have extended their lead at top of the LaLiga table to seven points, having obtained 76 points from 33 league games. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, who are actively pursuing Barcelona in the title race, have secured 69 points from 32 games.

