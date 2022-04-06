"One bad game can happen" - Arsenal star Martin Odegaard urges team to bounce back after Crystal Palace setback

Martin Odegaard has urged Arsenal to bounce back after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace to fight for the fourth spot in the EPL table. Odegaard said that the team has to make sure that the Crystal Palace defeat was a one-off event and they must rise from it. The Gunners are level with Tottenham Hotspur on 54 points in the league table, with one game in hand on their north London rivals.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Martin Odegaard warns his Arsenal team-mates 'they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves' after their 'terrible' defeat by Crystal Palace trib.al/fgObfwu Martin Odegaard warns his Arsenal team-mates 'they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves' after their 'terrible' defeat by Crystal Palace trib.al/fgObfwu

Arsenal were on an exceptional run of form after their initial setbacks earlier this season. Prior to the Crystal Palace match, the Gunners had lost only one game in their last seven matches. The defeat came against one of the Premier League title contenders, Liverpool.

Speaking to the club's official media team, the 23-year-old Norwegian international said that 'one bad game' could happen, cautioning that it must not be repeated. Quizzed on whether the Crystal Palace defeat was a minor hiccup, Odegaard said:

“We have to make sure it’s not [damaging]. It’s only one game so we have to make sure the next one we’re on the level we’re supposed to be at. One bad game can happen but we have to make sure it’s only one and strike back and that starts tomorrow at the training ground. We have to look forward.”

The Arsenal attacking midfielder said that it is important for the team to stick together during setbacks and assured the fans that it would not happen again.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Odegaard: "I think it's up to everybody to stick together. It's easy to stick together when we're winning and doing well, so we'll stick together and fight to win the next game." [arsenal site]



Unity. Odegaard: "I think it's up to everybody to stick together. It's easy to stick together when we're winning and doing well, so we'll stick together and fight to win the next game." [arsenal site]Unity.

He added:

“We’re all disappointed, obviously.It was a hard one for us to take. We’ve played really, really good lately and had so many good games. This one was hard for us. We’re going to make sure it doesn’t happen again.''

He added:

''I think it’s up to everybody to stick together. It’s easy to stick together when we’re winning and doing well, so we’ll stick together and fight to win the next game.”

Emmanuel Petit believes Tammy Abraham would be a 'perfect fit' for Arsenal

Former France international Emmanuel Petit has said that Tammy Abraham would be a 'perfect fit' for Arsenal. Petit believes Tammy Abraham is willing to make his Premier League comeback, linking him with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Tammy Abraham started his senior professional football career playing for North-London side Chelsea. The England forward was loaned out to three different EPL sides on loan before making a permanent move to Serie A side AS Roma. The 24-year-old striker has had an exceptional first season at AS Roma, scoring 16 goals in 32 appearances for the Italian side.

Edited by Diptanil Roy