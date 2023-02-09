"One of the most beatable teams" - Ian Wright makes brutal prediction for Liverpool vs Everton

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made a brutal prediction ahead of Liverpool's Merseyside clash with Everton.

The renowned football analyst believes that the Anfield supporters recognize that they may have to deal with defeat when they face the Toffees in the Premier League.

On NBC Sports, Wright and his co-analysts, Darren Lewis, Lianne Sanderson, and Kelly Cates, discussed the causes of the Reds' difficulties.

Despite having high expectations for a successful beginning to the new year, the team has endured a series of demoralizing defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will continue to back under-fire manager Jurgen Klopp. FSG will continue to stand by the manager regardless of how the season pans out. NEW: Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will continue to back under-fire manager Jurgen Klopp. FSG will continue to stand by the manager regardless of how the season pans out. #lfc [football insider] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will continue to back under-fire manager Jurgen Klopp. FSG will continue to stand by the manager regardless of how the season pans out. #lfc [football insider] https://t.co/0DsidPcwpC

Wright revealed, via Liverpool Echo:

"Liverpool fans know that all is not well. They know that in this moment, Everton coming off that (win against Arsenal) to play them, Liverpool fans know they could beat them. They're very honest with themselves."

He continued:

"You're looking at a team - we're talking about intensity, energy, organisation - all gone. And we're not talking about a couple of games, we're talking about all season. We don't know what's going on. I was at a golf club the other day and the guys were saying he's lost the players, something's gone wrong."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Can Jurgen Klopp turn it around at Liverpool? 🤔 Can Jurgen Klopp turn it around at Liverpool? 🤔 https://t.co/Nk8X2ZGf6G

Wright went on to reveal that manager Jurgen Klopp was uncertain about how to fix the situation at Anfield:

"It's not getting in there because there's no drive to want help the manager and prove that we can get back in this, because Klopp's coming out in interviews and saying 'I don't know what's going on'. It's confusing. He's bemused. I always think he's very honest."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn't blaming players: Ian Wright

The Arsenal legend also revealed that Jurgen Klopp did not place any responsibility for their recent failures at the feet of his players.

Speaking to his co-analysts, Wright responded to a claim that the German tactician was blaming his players:

"It doesn't seem like he's doing that because you can't hear him digging out individual people and say 'this' like Nathan Jones (Southampton manager), who's finding as many people as he can to throw under the bus. Whereas Jurgen seems to me like someone who is still trying to find out what's going on."

The Reds are facing a crucial test against their close rivals, Everton, who have been reinvigorated by the appointment of Sean Dyche as manager.

Despite the potential for a win, the team faces another daunting task in the form of Real Madrid in the Champions League in the coming weeks.

