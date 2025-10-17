“One of the best around” - Patrick Vieira names ‘complete’ Arsenal star who will help Gunners end 22-year wait for Premier League title

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on midfielder Declan Rice, proclaiming the Englishman as one to end the Gunners' Premier League title drought spanning more than two decades. Rice has been at the Emirates since arriving from West Ham United in the summer of 2023.

Currently in his third season at the north London club, Rice has become of the first names in manager Mikel Arteta's first XI. The 26-year-old has had 40 goal contributions, including 17 goals, in 113 games across competitions. That includes four goal contributions this season - one goal and three assists - with all of them coming in seven outings in the top flight.

Capitalising on holders Liverpool losing successive games, Arteta's side won two on the trot to ascend to the top of the standings after seven matches. Vieira, who was a key part of the last Premier League-winning Gunners team in 2003-04, told The Sun about Rice's potential role in ending the team's long title drought:

“I’m a big fan of Rice. He’s a complete midfielder. When I watch him, I see he’s got this kind of mobility. He can go forward. He can win the ball. He’s really powerful and one of the best around."

The Genoa boss also waxed eloquent about the current Gunners first-team coach Arteta:

“Since Mikel has been there, the club has made a step forward. Now they are really competitive. They have been for the last couple of years, but they are on a good path to win the league and to compete with anyone."

Vieira contributed three goals and five assists in 29 games as the Gunners romped to the 2003-04 league title without losing a game, a first in the Premier League era.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have had a superb start to the season. Not only are they top of the Premier League, they have also won their opening two UEFA Champions League league phase games and their EFL Cup opener.

Following a 2-0 home win over West Ham United at the start of the month, Mikel Arteta's side ascended to the top of the Premier League standings. They return to action on Saturday (October 18) after the international break with a cross-town league trip to Fulham before hosting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League three days later.

Arsenal's only defeat this season in 10 games across competitions - winning eight - came against defending Premier League champions Liverpool, a 1-0 reverse away from home in August.

