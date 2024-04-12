"One of the best central back in the world” - Ex-Premier League star defends Al-Bulayhi after Cristiano Ronaldo altercation that led to red card

Bafetimbi Gomis has defended Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulayhi following his altercation with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Cup semi-final.

Al-Bulayhi was the subject of attention during the game after he was adjudged to have been elbowed by the Portuguese veteran.

Ronaldo was immediately shown a straight red card in the 86th minute for losing his temper during the game, making it the 12th time that the Portuguese legend has been sent off in his career.

Meanwhile, former Lyon and Swansea City striker Gomis defended his former Al-Hilal teammate Al-Bulayhi. The Frenchman spent four seasons representing the Riyadh giants between 2018-2022.

Gomis went on to laud Al-Bulayhi as an exemplary teammate who shows a lot of dedication to the game of football.

Speaking about Al-Bulayhi, via his official X, handle, he said:

"An exemplary teammateifirst come last left from training. He gives everything for his country and his club. Actually he's one of the best center backs in the world and I know a few things from my experience he's far from being a bad person!!!".

"He's not used to losing" - Al Hilal coach speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo's red card

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has come in the defense of his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo following his disappointing showing during the closing stages of the Saudi Super Cup.

The Portuguese veteran was shown his marching orders in the 86th minute of the encounter after he was adjudged to have elbowed Al-Hilal defender Al-Bulayhi.

The incident was the 12th red card of his career, while his Al-Nassr team also got knocked out of the competition after losing the game by a 2-1 margin.

Speaking about the Portuguese's behavior, Jorge Jesus said during a post-match interview via ESPN:

"Ronaldo is one of the most important players in the world and an example for many. But he is not used to losing in his career, so it is natural for him to lose his head when he loses, as well as for him to lose emotional and mental focus in defeats."

Ronaldo is expected to face a two-game suspension as a punishment for his red card against Al-Hilal. He has since scored a combined total of 36 goals in 37 appearances for Al-Nassr across competitions this season.

