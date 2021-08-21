"One of the best ever" - Eric Garcia heaps praise on Barcelona star

Barcelona's Eric Garcia has heaped praise on Gerard Pique and hailed him as one of the best centre-backs of all time. The new signing has been touted as a long-term replacement for the Spaniard at Camp Nou.

Eric Garcia left Manchester City this summer after his contract expired. The Spaniard was adamant about not penning a new deal at the Etihad and had informed the Premier League club in early 2020.

Barcelona have been chasing Eric Garcia for a year but could not agree on a deal with Manchester City. The defender finally managed to join this summer and he was quoted by Mundo Deportivo saying:

“I hope that in a few years I can say that I have had a career like Gerard Pique has had and has. He has been and is one of the best centre-backs there has been. To play by his side and learn from him in training is something incredible.”

The new signing also heaped praise on Barcelona legend Carles Puyol and said:

“I have a lot of of contract with him for many years, in Manchester not so much, but he is my reference, my idol, I grew up seeing him play at Camp Nou. Now that I’m going to play on the field is an incredible feeling.”

Gerard Pique takes wage cut to help Barcelona

Barcelona were unable to register Lionel Messi as their wage bill was over the limit set by LaLiga. The Argentine's exit was not enough to help the club register their new signings and they had to offload players.

However, they could not find buyers for the players on their transfer list and thus had to turn to their first-team stars to take a wage cut. Gerard Pique stepped up in time to help the club and said:

"[The pay cut] is what I had to do, I think. I want to stress that we've been in contact with the other captains over the pay cut and I know they'll take the same step shortly, it's just a question of timing. I had to be the first to do it quickly, because of the registration issue."

Barcelona stars Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto are also set to follow suit and take wage cuts soon.

