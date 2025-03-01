Former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe. He believes that it was inevitable that the Frenchman would come good after his initial adaptation period.

Mbappe joined Los Blancos as a free agent in the summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. It had always been his dream club since his childhood days and he finally made the move. However, despite scoring in the UEFA Super Cup win, he struggled initially.

The France international has now turned it around completely and has been in prolific form in recent months. He has scored 14 goals and provided one assist in his last 12 appearances across competitions. Hugo Sanchez, who recorded 208 goals and 46 assists in 282 games for Real Madrid, recently heaped praise on Mbappe, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“Great players have to get used to new teammates, a different life. It was not only sporting issues but also non-sporting ones. I’m sure that Mbappe has received professional help.

“He is one of the important symbols of Real Madrid. He is one of the best footballers in the world and he is showing it. The legacy he leaves behind is very important, although with his form he is warning us that he wants to continue.”

Mbappe, 26, has scored 27 goals and provided four assists in 38 games across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Kylian Mbappe and Fede Valverde ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Real Betis

Real Madrid will face Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday, March 1, in LaLiga. They will be without Federico Valverde for the clash. In his pre-match press conference, manager Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on the Uruguayan midfielder.

When asked if Valverde is injured, he said (via Managing Madrid):

“No scheduled rest, no injury. He has a small discomfort and will not be available tomorrow, but he will be available for the next match.”

Ancelotti also spoke about Mbappe, who recently had a tooth extraction, but he should be back for the Real Betis clash. The Italian manager said:

“The tooth is gone. It’s okay. Will it come back? I don’t think so (laughs). And the rest is okay.”

Real Madrid sit second in the LaLiga table, level on points with leaders Barcelona but behind on goal difference (42-31). After the Betis clash, they will host Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on March 4.

