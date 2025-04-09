"One of his best games in a Barca shirt", "Peaking just at the right time" - Fans praise Barcelona man after win against Dortmund

Fans were full of praise for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski after his stellar outing in Barcelona's 4-0 thumping of Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. The two sides faced off at the Montjuic Stadium on Wednesday, April 9.

The 36-year-old nodded Raphinha's headed cross in from a yard out in the 48th minute to extend his side's lead to 2-0 on the night. He added another in the 66th minute, sweeping Fermin Lopez's cross past Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund net.

Barcelona fans were over the moon with Lewandowski's performance, taking to social media to express their delight. @RashJuniorr wrote:

"One of Lewa's best games in a Barca shirt to date. don't let the missed chances fool you."

@ptuscatt5 wrote:

"Lewa with a perfect performance tonight. Peaking just at the right time."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"What a performance by Lewa! Dominated the entire 2nd half on his own. Mr UCL for a reason," @shouro04 claimed.

"Era defining signing. When this core of young players win everything, Lewa will be the guy that is referenced as who kick started it all. 37 years old and still you couldn’t find a striker like him in Europe," @Melo10_OD opined.

"You just can't hate lewa, still one of the best #9 in the world," @AWahabChughtai wrote.

"Never disrespect lewa he is very important for us to win titles," @PrasurjyaHustle wrote.

"Lewa best game this season," @Choute_tel claimed.

"I don’t wanna see anymore Lewandowski disrespect ever again. Simply the best striker of all time," @sushiniesta wrote.

"Lewandowski might actually be the best CF of his generation you know," @UtdEIIis claimed.

"No PR, no tattoos, no fancy styles, no too much social media, no hype, no controversies. The best striker in the world, Robert Lewandowski," @lnfvm0us claimed.

"You never know" - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick advises squad not to get too far ahead of themselves after 4-0 trumping of Dortmund

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick sent a cautionary message to his squad after La Blaugrana demolished Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Goals from Brazilian superstar Raphinha (25'), teenage sensation Lamine Yamal (77'), and a brace from Robert Lewandowski (48', 66') sealed a resounding win for the Catalans. Although the scoreline suggests that the tie is all but over, Flick warned his side against complacency in a post-match interview with Movistar (via Diario AS).

The German tactician said (via Football Espana):

"Both result and performance are important. We played well, and when you play like that, you score goals. But we are not yet qualified. You never know what's going to happen, football is a crazy sport. We have to play like today. We have to do what we know how to do."

After a LaLiga clash against Leganes on Saturday (April 12), Barcelona will travel to Dortmund for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, April 15.

