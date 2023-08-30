"One of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League" – Pundit tips Liverpool to launch deadline day move for 'outstanding' 28-year-old

Ex-Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has urged Liverpool to launch a move to sign Fulham star Joao Palhinha on the summer deadline day.

With around two days remaining in the ongoing transfer window, the Reds are still on the hunt for a first-choice defensive midfielder. They have signed Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart for around £16 million as an experienced second-choice option so far this summer.

Earlier this August, Liverpool were close to snapping up both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia with multiple bids lodged for the pair. However, they were edged out by Chelsea in the race for both the midfielders.

Since then, Jurgen Klopp's side have added a host of other names to their midfield shortlist. They have monitored Cheick Doucoure, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips, and Sofyan Amrabat in the recent past.

During an interaction on Sky Sports, Morrison was asked to share his thoughts on Liverpool's ongoing quest for a number six. He elaborated:

"I know Fulham fans won't like me saying this. But I don't understand why Liverpool don't get him (Palhinha). There is the perfect midfielder that you want, who knows the league inside and out. I think he is outstanding and he is one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League."

Palhinha, 28, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Sporting CP for £20 million last summer. Due to his fine performances last campaign, he has also emerged as a transfer target for the Merseyside outfit.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Reds are wary about meeting the 21-cap Portugal international's exorbitant asking price. They are unwilling to pay over £60 million to add the midfielder to their squad.

So far, Palhinha has scored five goals in 43 appearances for Fulham.

Liverpool told 27-year-old star is a perfect fit

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Manchester City great Micah Richards claimed that Kalvin Phillips would be a good signing for Jurgen Klopp's side on the summer transfer deadline day. He said:

"Would I sell him (Phillips) to the rivals at Liverpool? No, I wouldn't if I'm totally honest, but I think he's very capable of playing for Liverpool and doing well, I think he's exactly what they need as well."

Phillips, 27, has been linked with the Anfield outfit since the start of this month. He could be open to leaving City in search of regular football as he racked up just 593 minutes of first-team action last campaign.

Before joining Pep Guardiola's side for around £42 million in 2022, Phillips shot to recognition due to his stellar outings for Leeds United. He registered 14 goals and 13 assists in 234 games for his boyhood club.