“One of the best lads I've ever come across” - Roy Keane lavishes praise on ex-Liverpool attacker

Manchester United icon Roy Keane recently lavished praise on former Liverpool attacker Djibril Cisse. The former Red Devils captain called the Frenchman one of the best lads he ever came across in a highly complementary remark.

Keane worked with Djibril Cisse during his time as Sunderland's manager. The Irishman signed the former Liverpool forward on loan from Olympic Marseille and he went on to bag 10 goals for the club in 35 appearances.

Reflecting on signing the player at the time, the Manchester United icon revealed that he had to against public opinion to get the deal done as many raised concerns over the player's attitude.

"Sometimes, you don't know a player until he walks into the building," Roy Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast. "I've made lots of phone calls and people will say, 'He's a good lad,' or 'I'm not sure.'"

"I remember when I tried to get Djibril Cissé and everyone said to me that he wasn't a great lad, but I took a chance, and he was one of the best lads I've ever come across. You honestly don't know a player until he's walked into the building," the Irishman added.

It goes without saying that Cisse also enjoyed his company with Keane at Sunderland. The former Liverpool attacker was full of praise for Keane in an interview with FourFourTwo.

"Oh, I love the guy," Cissé said when asked about his time playing under Keane. "Marseille had spent some money on new players by then, so when my agent contacted me and said Roy Keane would like me to join Sunderland on loan, I considered it."

"Roy was brilliant. I was never nervous around him. We have a lot in common and both take football very seriously — I never forgot how important any club was. Roy was always very straight with me and got the best out of me," he added.

Cisse and Keane spent only one year together at Sunderland but it left lasting memories in both of them. The Frenchman returned to Marseille immediately after his loan deal expired in July of 2009.

A look at Djibril Cisse's Liverpool career in numbers

Cisse joined Liverpool from French club AJ Auxerre in a deal worth €20 million back in July 2004. He went on to represent the Reds for three years, although he spent one of those years on loan at Marseille, whom he eventually joined on a permanent transfer.

During his time at Anfield, the Frenchman made 79 appearances for the Merseysiders across all competitions, recording 24 goals and five assists. He also won three trophies at the club, namely the Champions League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

After leaving Liverpool, Cisse represented the likes of Marseille, Panathinaikos, Lazio, and Queens Park Rangers. He eventually called time on his career on July 1, 2021, at the age of 39 and is currently a forward coach at Auxerre.