"One of the best midfielders I have played with" - Thiago heaps praise on Liverpool star and puts him in same bracket as Iniesta, Kroos and Xavi 

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has spoken highly of club captain Jordan Henderson. The Spaniard rates his teammate in the same bracket as some of the world class midfielders he has played alongside.

Thiago has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe like FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The 31-year-old midfielder has shared the dressing room with the likes of Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Toni Kroos. He therefore holds Jordan Henderson in high regard.

Speaking in a documentary titled Jordan Henderson is Never Done (via Goal), Thiago Alcantara said the following about the England midfielder:

"He brings to us this intensity that the team needs at some points of the game. He’s intense the whole game. He’s one of the best midfield players I’ve played with in my life."

Liverpool FC @LFC



Jordan Henderson is 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞, presented by A unique perspective on @jhenderson’s story from Sunderland to winning it all with the Reds, told by those closest to him.Jordan Henderson is 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞, presented by @nikefootball A unique perspective on @jhenderson’s story from Sunderland to winning it all with the Reds, told by those closest to him. ❤️ Jordan Henderson is 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞, presented by @nikefootball

Jordan Henderson has been representing Liverpool the longest among current squad members. The 32-year-old midfielder arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2011 from Sunderland. He has since gone on to replace Steven Gerrard as the Liverpool captain and become one of the club's most successful skippers in the process.

As things stand, Henderson has played 448 times for the Reds since 2011 and has contributed 33 goals and 58 assists. More importantly, however, the England international has captained the club to all major titles available.

Jordan Henderson guided the Reds to the UEFA Champions League triumph back in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later. Last season he lifted the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

It is worth mentioning that Jordan Henderson currently has three more years remaining on his contract at Liverpool. Theoretically, the 32-year-old midfielder could stay at the club until 2025 after penning an extension last summer.

Liverpool will need to revamp their midfield in the near future

Jurgen Klopp will need to bring in midfield reinforcements in near future. As things stand, the Reds have an aging midfield who are approaching the twilight of their respective careers.

James Milner is currently 36 years old and was offered a one-year extension earlier this year. It is highly unlikely that he will receive another contract extension at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Henderson and Thiago are both in their 30s as well, while Fabinho will be turning 29 later this year.

Liverpool FC @LFC We are delighted to announce that @JamesMilner has signed a new contract extension with the Reds We are delighted to announce that @JamesMilner has signed a new contract extension with the Reds 🙌🔴 https://t.co/uaSHd0W4nJ

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool have been linked with a few midfielders. According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are confident of securing the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham next summer.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far