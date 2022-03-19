"One of the best moments of his career" - Carvajal lauds 2 Real Madrid superstars ahead of Barcelona showdown

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has spoken highly of teammates Luka Modric and Karim Benzema ahead of Sunday's (March 20) El Clasico against Barcelona.

The 30-year-old Spaniard has lauded the longevity of Luka Modric's career. Speaking ahead of the El Clasico (via Bernabeu Digital), Dani Carvajal said:

"It seems that the years do not pass through him."

Dani Carvajal also credited the impact Karim Benzema has had on the squad this season. The Spanish international stated that Benzema's goals have been vital for them. He added:

"He is in one of the best moments of his career, the team is throwing himself behind his back with play and goals and it is fundamental for us."

Karim Benzema has become Real Madrid's main source of goals ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2018. The 34-year-old forward has scored 32 goals in 34 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions and has also provided 13 assists this season.

Benzema recently scored a vital hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League, knocking the Parisian club out in the process. The Frenchman also became the third-highest goalscorer in Los Blancos' history and is currently only trailing Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul. He has scored 311 goals for the club in 593 appearances since 2009.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Carvajal on El Clasico: “It is the match that is always marked on the calendar, the rivalry between the two is special. From the moment you enter the locker room, you can see the concentration and the desire to eat the opponent. It’s very beautiful to live.” 🎙| Carvajal on El Clasico: “It is the match that is always marked on the calendar, the rivalry between the two is special. From the moment you enter the locker room, you can see the concentration and the desire to eat the opponent. It’s very beautiful to live.” https://t.co/Bl8PqZRksZ

Real Madrid will be looking to do the double over Barcelona on Sunday

Real Madrid will be looking to beat Barcelona for the second time in the league this season when they face off in the El Clasico on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's side secured a 2-1 win over Barcelona the last time they faced each other in La Liga in October.

Los Blancos also defeated their rivals in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia back in January. They won the game 3-2 following an extra-time winner scored by Federico Valverde.

However, the game against Barcelona will be more difficult for Carlo Ancelotti's side this time around. The Catalan giants have found some great form under the management of Xavi Hernandez. As things stand, the Blaugrana are on a 12-game unbeaten run in La Liga and have won their last four matches.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona have not lost any of their last 12 matches in La Liga. Barcelona have not lost any of their last 12 matches in La Liga. https://t.co/QFyjgIzPJN

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are currently top of the La Liga standings, having accumulated 66 points from 28 matches. They are currently 10 points clear of second-placed Sevilla and a further 15 points ahead of third-placed Barcelona.

A win at the Santiago Bernabeu could see Real Madrid have one hand on the La Liga trophy.

