"One of my best moments in football" – Cristiano Ronaldo recalls the day of his official presentation at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo recently recalled the day of his official presentation at the Saudi Pro League outfit. He claimed it to be one of the highest points in his two-decade-long career.

Ronaldo, 38, joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer earlier this January after he had left Manchester United in November last year. After an unceremonious exit from the Old Trafford outfit, he penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Alami worth around a whopping €200 million a year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently told the Saudi Pro League website that his unveiling ceremony at Al-Nassr is one of the best memories in his professional career. He elaborated (h/t Record):

"I remember the first day when I was here. I was a little nervous, as you would expect. The stadium was packed, I was with my family... a whole different environment for all of us. Now, it's completely different, I'm more relaxed, adapted and they are good memories. It has been fantastic. Of course, I remember a lot from the first day here."

Sharing his thoughts on his presentation in front of a packed Mrsool Park, the 198-cap Portugal international added:

"The day of my presentation was wonderful. I expected everything that happened because it was also a special day for the fans, not just for me and my family. It was a completely different day and it was fantastic. It was one of my best moments in football so far. When you have a performance like that, it's always quite a good memory."

Ronaldo, whose arrival has brought the limelight on the Saudi Pro League of late, ended his 2022-23 season on an underwhelming note. He failed to guide Al-Nassr to the domestic title as Al-Ittihad finished five points ahead of them.

So far, the former Real Madrid man has netted 14 goals and laid out two assists in 19 appearances for Al-Nassr.

Yann M'Vila opens up on following in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Olympiacos midfielder Yann M'Vila admitted that he is open to joining Portugal and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League in the future. Shedding light on his immediate future, he told GOAL:

"I am approached by certain Gulf clubs. I said that I wanted a challenge but there is also one in these countries, we see it with Cristiano Ronaldo or other players like Talisca or Vincent Aboubakar. I am open to each proposal."

M'Vila, 32, is in the final month of his deal at Olympiacos and is set to be available on a free transfer soon. He joined the Greek outfit on a Bosman move in 2020 and helped them lift two back-to-back Super League Greece titles.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, M'Vila has plied his trade at Inter Milan, former Premier League club Sunderland, Rennes, and Saint-Etienne in the past. He has made 515 appearances in his 14-year-long club career.

Poll : 0 votes