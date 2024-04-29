"One of our best players", "A horror decision" - Liverpool fans provide mixed reactions as crucial Mohamed Salah transfer claim emerges

Liverpool fans on social media have provided mixed reviews about reports claiming that Mohamed Salah is set to stay at Anfield for at least another season, according to David Ornstein.

There have been a lot of question marks surrounding the future of Salah. The 31-year-old Egypt superstar has got just one year remaining on his contract and is not getting any younger. He also recently had a bust-up with outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp in the game against West Ham United which also did not look good for his future.

According to the aforementioned source, however, Mohamed Salah's contract or Klopp's leaving is not going to affect his immediate future at Liverpool. The Reds are now preparing for next season, keeping Salah in mind and his contract will be addressed in the summer.

Mohamed Salah has long been linked with a move to the riches of Saudi Arabia. However, according to Ornstein, the clubs in the Saudi Pro League also understand he will remain on Merseyside for the 2024-25 season.

This exclusive report from David Ornstein has brought mixed reactions from Liverpool fans on X (formerly Twitter). Some believe Mohamed Salah is still the club's best player and deserves another season under the new management.

Others, meanwhile, want the Reds to cash in on their superstar attacker and let the new manager utilize the money to strengthen the squad.

Here are a few fan reactions from X:

"Throw everything LFC have at him, he’s worth it." (from @lonii8_)

"I'd cash in as soon as possible if I was Liverpool." (from @redbrood)

Here are some more reactions from the social media platform:

"Go get that Saudi money pal...u ain't getting younger." (from @AlambaJugu)

"Surely Slot won't want a repeat of that Klopp burst up." (from @KMurreh)

"If salah stays the great ,he's a legend and a machine,but I do feel if he was to go then now is the time,take 150 mill and let slot use it." (from @6_times_royalty)

"Correct decision. Just a bad run of form." (from @F1SpudTwitch)

Liverpool are set to have a big summer ahead of the new season as they look to replace Jurgen Klopp. As things stand, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is the front-runner to get the job, with Sky Sports reporting that the two clubs have already reached an agreement over the compensation fee.

Mohamed Salah will go down as a modern-day great at Liverpool

Assuming he stays, the new manager at Liverpool will have the quality of Mohamed Salah at his disposal in their first season at Anfield. The winger is arguably one of the club's greatest players in their modern history.

Salah joined the Reds from Italian giants AS Roma for a fee of around £35 million back in the summer of 2017. He has since gone on to achieve both individual and team success.

Mohamed Salah has played a total of 346 games for Liverpool across all competitions and has contributed 210 goals and 88 assists. He has been an integral member of the Klopp side which won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.

He has also won other trophies, including the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, an FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups in his tenure so far.