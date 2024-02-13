“One of the best players to ever play football" - Manchester United star details 'unbelievable' experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has spoken of his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shaw was asked on Sky Sports which player he would choose to take a penalty if his life depended on it.

He replied with four names - Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked to pick one, he said (via United in Focus):

“Yeah, I think Ronaldo [to take the penalty]."

When asked if Ronaldo was one of the best players he has shared the pitch with, Shaw replied:

“Yeah, 100 per cent. I think his record speaks for itself, really. What he’s done over football in the last 15 years is incredible."

He continued:

“One of the best players to ever play football, I think, and for me, it was a real honor to be able to experience first-hand to play with him to see how he lives his life to see what he does to stay at that top level."

Explaining Ronaldo's professionalism, Shaw concluded:

“It was an unbelievable feeling to see him day in, day out and see what he does to really reach that top level and, for me, it was so clear to see why he reached that top level for so many years because he was so professional and every day he did everything 100 per cent."

Shaw and Ronaldo played together for the Red Devils from the summer of 2022 till December 2022, when the latter left the club by mutual consent.

South African cricketer Imran Tahir explains his reason for copying Cristiano Ronaldo's signature celebration

Former South African international cricketer Imran Tahir is well-renowned in the cricketing circles for being a T20 expert. The leg-spinner also stood out for his celebrations after dismissing opposition batters. Tahir would copy Ronaldo's signature 'Siu' celebration.

When recently asked why he chose to do so, the leg-spinner answered (via Daily Star Net):

"It's purely for my son. He is a big fan of Ronaldo and he wants me to do it and one day I forgot and then he reminds me to do it. I mean I have been doing this for him, and it's just something not natural for me."

Tahir has played 403 T20s, bagging 497 wickets in the process. Ronaldo remains the highest scorer in world football with 873 goals in 1204 appearances.