“One of the best players” - Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign French star who excites him as much as ex-Barcelona star Neymar Jr

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged the club to re-sign midfielder Paul Pogba after he completes his doping suspension in March this year. Speaking to spaceportsweden.com (via Goal), Saha mentioned that if Pogba was available, United must not waste time signing him.

Pogba has spent two terms at Manchester United, first when he graduated from their academy and made it to their first team in 2011 before joining Juventus, and then again from 2016 to 2022. In his second term, he endured a difficult relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, with many feeling that he did not fulfil the potential he previously showed.

Across those two terms, Pogba played 233 matches for Manchester United in all competitions and scored 39 goals. Considered among the best central midfielders of his generation during his prime, the Frenchman also provided 48 assists wearing red and white.

The 31-year-old also won the Premier League in 2010/11 and the UEFA Europa League and EFL Cup in 2016/17 with United. Most importantly, he won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. He seemed to be getting back to form for the Old Lady before the doping suspension in September 2023.

"I think it's gonna be an interesting few days for Paul as the transfer window comes to a close. He needs a club, that's for sure. He's on the free, so in many ways that takes a bit of the pressure off him because he can sign for a club when the transfer window closes, but from Paul’s perspective, he will want to get onto the grass with his new teammates in training as quickly as possible," said Saha.

"But if Paul Pogba is available, believe me, I would love to see him back at United at this moment in time. That’s how good he is. When he is fit and firing, he could go into the Manchester United squad and become one of the best players quite quickly," he added.

"I would love for him to write another chapter with Manchester United" - Louis Saha

Saha also mentioned that Pogba was among those few players who 'excited' him. He went on to name current Manchester United player Amad Diallo alongside Neymar as those he liked in the current generation.

Neymar, who previously played for Barcelona, will return boyhood club Santos in the ongoing January transfer window after terminating his contract with Al-Hilal, as per Business Standard.

Neymar has been considered to be among the greatest talents of his generation, having scored a total of 360 goals in 591 matches so far. He has played for Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in his career.

United, who are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment, desperately need a second wind to go upwards in the standings. Their fortunes have barely changed since the arrival of Ruben Amorim as the new head coach in November 2024.

"There are a handful of players that really excite me. Amad [Diallo] excites me. Neymar excites me. Pogba excites me. There are only a handful of players in this world that can do what Paul Pogba can do. It’s as simple as that, and that is why I would love for him to write another chapter with Manchester United," said Saha.

The Red Devils will next be seen in action on Thursday, January 30, in the UEFA Europa League when they visit FCSB. In the Premier League, their next assignment is against Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, February 2.

