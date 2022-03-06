"One of their best players"- Noel Whelan says Arsenal star's commitment to club is massive boost for Mikel Arteta

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Bukayo Saka's decision to stall contract talks with Arsenal is a massive boost for Mikel Arteta's side. Saka's contract with the Gunners is set to expire in 2023. Reports suggest Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in signing the forward this summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Saka is 'really happy' with life at Arsenal. He is believed to be focused on helping the club finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. So he has stalled contract talks with the club.

Whelan has said that Saka's decision to stall contract negotiations should be a massive relief for the club as it shows that he wants 'to concentrate on the job at hand'. Saka has been one of the Gunners' standout players this season, and is seen as the future of the club.

"That'll be a massive relief for Arteta and the fans. They're building a very good, young team at Arsenal. There was absolutely no way that they'll have wanted to worry about getting a replacement for Saka this summer," Whelan told Football Insider.

The former player continued:

"He's one of their best players and most valuable assets, and he's so consistent. I think he was just wanting to concentrate on the job in hand, and that is getting Arsenal back to where they belong, the Champions League. He hasn't rushed into the decision to stay, which just shows his ambition. I'm sure it would've been a lucrative offer, but he hasn't put the money first."

Whelan added:

“There’s a culture at Arsenal right now and he’s a huge part of that togetherness. He’s concentrating on doing the best he can for Arsenal right now, and that’s the right way to go about it.”

Saka enjoyed a breakout 2020-21 campaign, scoring five goals and provided four assists in 32 Premier League games for the Gunners. His impressive performances earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020, where he was one of the standout players for The Three Lions.

The 20-year-old has grown from strength to strength this season, bagging seven goals and providing four assists in 24 league games.

Potential new deal could be discussed in the summer.

Bukayo Saka's future at Arsenal could depend on club's business in summer transfer window

Bukayo Saka is reportedly keen to play for a club that would give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League and win silverware.

The England international's future at the Gunners could depend on where they finish in the Premier League this season. Currently sixth in the league table, the Gunners trail fourth-placed Manchester United by two points, but have three games in hand. A win at Watford on Sunday coupled with United's defeat at Manchester City will see the Gunners jump to fourth in the standings.

The 20-year-old's future could also depend on the club's summer transfer business. The Gunners showed great ambition last summer, spending over £120 million on six new players.

The club parted ways with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, but failed to sign a replacement. Captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - the only two recognised strikers at the club - are also out of contract this summer.

The Gunners have vastly improved under Arteta, but need reinforcements in attack and midfield. Saka could extend his stay at the Emirates if the club sign a top forward and midfielder this summer, showing their ambition and willingness to continue developing under Arteta.

