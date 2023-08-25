"One of the best players in the world, ever" - Ex-Manchester United star lauds Cristiano Ronaldo, opens up on what he learned from former teammates

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga recently shared what he learned from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Old Trafford.

Elanga left the Red Devils to join Nottingham Forest in an €18 million deal earlier this summer. The Swedish winger has started his campaign well, making one assist in 31 minutes of action across two Premier League games.

He will now return to Old Trafford on Saturday, August 26, when Manchester United host Nottingham. In a pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Elanga shared how he learned discipline and more from his former teammates, saying:

“Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world, ever. Playing with players like that, like Bruno [Fernandes], Eriksen, Varane, Casemiro, I learned a lot from them on the pitch and outside. Discipline, how they take care of themselves.”

Elanga joined Manchester United's youth setup in 2015 and made his senior debut in 2022. He made 55 senior appearances for them, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

He also shared the pitch 25 times with Cristiano Ronaldo, assisting him in a 3-2 win over Norwich City.

However, with Erik ten Hag preferring the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho on the wings, Elanga left the club in search of more consistent playing time. He has, so far, started on the bench for Nottingham and will hope to find a place in the starting XI soon.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw set to be out for weeks

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has picked up a hamstring injury. While the assessment is still going on, the Englishman is expected to be out of action for a few weeks at least.

This will come as a big blow for United as Shaw has been a key figure under Erik ten Hag. The 28-year-old operated at left-back and centre-back last season, helping United keep 11 clean sheets in 31 league games. He has also played the entire 180 minutes across the first two games this season.

Shaw's backup Tyrell Malacia is also recovering from an injury he suffered last season. Hence, Manchester United manager Ten Hag will have to find a new solution for the left-back position.

Shaw's injury is also a big blow for England, with John Stones and Tyrone Mings already sidelined due to injury. The Three Lions will face Ukraine in the UEFA Euros Qualifiers on September 9.