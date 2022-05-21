"One of the best right-backs in the world" - Cafu explains how Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is similar to him

Brazil legend Cafu has hailed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of the best right-backs in the world.

Alexander-Arnold was handed his senior debut for the Reds by Jurgen Klopp in December 2016. The full-back has since established himself as a key player for the Anfield outfit, making 224 appearances across all competitions.

The England international has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, helping the side's quadruple push with his contributions. He has scored two goals and provided 19 assists from 45 matches in all competitions for the Reds this term.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's performances for the Merseyside-based club have now earned him praise from Brazil legend Cafu. Having been impressed with the 23-year-old's development in recent years, the former right-back expressed his admiration for him.

Cafu also explained that he sees a likeliness between Alexander-Arnold and himself. The former AC Milan star feels the Liverpool defender's commitment to attack and courage in the final third make him similar to himself. He told BBC Sport:

"I have been following Alexander-Arnold and the campaign he has had at Liverpool. His progress over the last few years has been amazing and for sure is one of the best right-backs in the world."

"He is young, strong and has developed hugely considering his age. He also has a lot of experience and I see a lot of similarities between him and myself."

"We both had a will and commitment to attack, to go forward and have the boldness to shoot and to put the crosses in. The diagonal movements he makes on the pitch are also similar to what I was making as a player."

Alexander-Arnold has 12 assists to his name in the Premier League this season. He is only behind Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah in the assists table, with one game left to play.

Can Alexander-Arnold help Liverpool win quadruple?

Alexander-Arnold has already helped the Reds win the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season. It remains to be seen if he can win two more trophies with the club before the season comes to a close.

Klopp's side sit one point behind table-toppers Manchester City going into the final match of the season. They face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, while the Cityzens host Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Anfield outfit require club legend Steven Gerrard to get a result against Manchester City with Aston Villa to win the title. It remains to be seen if there is a final twist in this season's title race.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have the chance to win their seventh UEFA Champions League title when they face Real Madrid in the final in Paris on 28th May.

