“One of the best strikers in the world” - Luis Suarez lauds Darwin Nunez after last-gasp Liverpool winner against Nottingham Forest

Luis Suarez has showered praise on Darwin Nunez after the latter's late winner during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 2.

Nunez scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to win it for the Reds. The Uruguayan earned very important three points for his team, who are currently leading the Premier League table.

Suarez, currently of Inter Miami, lauded Nunez and termed his compatriot as one of the best strikers in the world at the moment. He said (via Anfield Talk on X):

“Yes I saw. I am so happy for Liverpool and I am so happy for Darwin. He is one of the best strikers in the world today.”

Expand Tweet

Darwin Nunez has been crucial for Liverpool in the attack this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 38 appearances across competitions. Luis Suarez, on the other hand, is an Anfield legend.

He had an extraordinary spell with the Merseysiders, scoring 82 goals and providing 46 assists in 133 appearances. Suarez left the Reds in 2014 to join Barcelona.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to Darwin Nunez taunts

Darwin Nunez came on as a second-half substitute during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. The home fans gave the striker a hard time and chanted "You're just a s**t Andy Carrol."

Nunez, though, had the last laugh as he scored a late winner. Jurgen Klopp has now commented on the chats aimed at Nunez, saying (via Anfield Talk):

“It’s such an important goal, which gives you three points. It’s always super-decisive and, especially for him, super-deserved. Before people start singing that song more often, it’s the best way to immediately calm it down."

Klopp added:

“But they can sing it if Darwin responds like he did today. Before that he had really good moments. (He forced) a sensational save off the goalie, he was immediately in the game.”

The Reds currently have 63 points from 27 matches and trail second-placed Manchester City by four points, having played one game more.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here