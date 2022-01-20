"One of the best in the world right now" - Ralf Rangnick lauds experienced Manchester United star for his brilliant showing against Brentford

Manchester United finally showed some quality against Premier League side Brentford by winning the match 3-1. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick lauded David de Gea after the match, who single-handedly saved the Red Devils from a disastrous first half.

Manchester United had a stellar second half against Brentford with all three goals scored in the second half. But it was David de Gea who kept them in the game in the first half with some world class saves. Brentford ran riot in the first 45 minutes but De Gea prevented them from finding the back of the net. The Spanish stopper made four crucial saves in the first half.

United put forth a much improved display in the second 45. They eventually won the match 3-1.

Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford found the net for the Red Devils. United fans expected their team to have a clean sheet which would have been a great accolade for De Gea. But Brentford pushed hard and ended up scoring one goal late in the match.

Even though David wasn't able to achieve a clean sheet, the 31-year-old was one of the top performers in the game. The Spaniard has been performing phenomenally for the Red Devils this season and has saved his team multiple times from conceding goals.

After the match, Ralf Rangnick spoke to the press about the game and how his players performed. The German coach was very impressed with David de Gea's performance and lauded the 31-year-old as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"One of the best goalkeepers in the world right now I'd say." said Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United will be facing West Ham United in a crucial PL fixture

After securing victory against Brentford, Manchester United will now shift their focus to their next opponent, West Ham United. The match will be crucial for both the Red Devils and Hammers as they fight for a spot in the top four spot in the Premier League.

West Ham United are currently fourth in the points table with 37 points . Whereas United are seventh in the points table with 35 points and also with a game in hand. If the Red Devils can find a way to win against West Ham on January 22, then they will end up having a one-point lead over the Hammers.

