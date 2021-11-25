"One of the best in the world"- Villarreal player hails Manchester United star David De Gea's incredible performance in the Champions League

Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros hailed the performance of goalkeeper David De Gea in the Yellow Submarine's 2-0 loss to the Red Devils in the Champions League.

De Gea made two crucial saves in the first half to keep Manchester United in the game. This included one brilliant reflex save from a shot from Trigueros himself. The Spanish international's valiant performance ensured that the score remained 0-0 going into half-time, even though Villarreal had dominated the first half.

Unai Emery's side ended up losing the match 2-0 after Manchester United scored late through Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Trigueros compared the match to the reverse fixture in September. Villareal had good chances to win the game in the earlier tie as well, but ended up losing 2-1 after a stoppage time winner from Ronaldo.

Speaking to Marca, Trigueros said:

“The feeling is similar to Old Trafford. Their goalkeeper has been right again. They have great players and if you don’t put them [chances] in and give the ball away at the back, they condemn you. Cristiano out of nowhere generates a goal. We did a good job because we played well, but we lost again.”

The Villarreal midfielder also heaped praise on his Spanish compatriot David De Gea. He said:

“De Gea is one of the best in the world. You have to throw a lot at him to score a goal.”

David De Gea helps Manchester United qualify for Champions League knockouts; Villarreal's situation precarious

David De Gea's heroics kept Manchester United in the game long enough for their forwards to make a difference at the other end. United went on to win the game and secure their qualification to the Round of 16 with one match still to go.

Villarreal, on the other hand, now find themselves in a very tough situation. They currently sit second in the table, one point above Atalanta . They will need to get at least a draw in their final match if they are to join the English side in the knockout stages.

This could prove to be quite the task, however. Villarreal will have to travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta away from home in their last match of the group stages. If either side can earn a victory, they will be guaranteed a berth in the tournament's next stage.

