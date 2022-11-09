"One of the big mistakes in my life" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp regrets not signing Tottenham star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his failure to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min was a big mistake in his managerial career. The German tactician made the comment while speaking to South Korean network KBS (via Daily Star).

Jurgen Klopp made an attempt to sign Son Heung-min for Borussia Dortmund during his time at Signal Iduna Park. The Liverpool boss was impressed with the attacker's performances for Hamburg at the time but was unable to lure him to the Westfalenstadion as the player decided to join Bayer Leverkusen instead.

"One of the big mistakes in my life was that I didn't sign him. Outstanding player. World-class player and one of the best strikers in the world. Yeah, you should be proud."



Son eventually switched to the Premier League with a €30 million move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2015. The South Korean has since established himself among the finest forwards in the English top flight and Jurgen Klopp can't hide his regret.

The Liverpool manager described the miss as one of the big mistakes of his career.

Son has also opened up on his decision to snub a move to Borussia Dortmund and join Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2013. The attacker explained that he decided to join the latter because of playing time.

“I wanted to stay in the Bundesliga and Leverkusen and Dortmund wanted me,” he said.

“Both teams play in the Champions League but I thought Dortmund would use rotation more than Leverkusen. That’s why I chose Leverkusen over Dortmund. It’s really important to play regularly in my age,” the South Korean added.

What's next for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur?

The two sides clashed in the EPL last weekend.

The two sides faced each other in the Premier League last weekend, with the Reds coming out on top with a narrow 2-1 victory. Up next, they'll switch to the EFL Cup.

Liverpool are scheduled to lock horns with Derby County at Anfield while Tottenham will travel to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, November 9.

It remains to be seen if they can both claim victories from their fixtures before returning to play their final Premier League game ahead of the World Cup this weekend.

