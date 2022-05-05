“One of the biggest mistakes” – Phil Neville slams Manchester United for making ‘totally wrong’ decision in 2014

Recalling David Moyes' infamous spell at Old Trafford, Manchester United legend Phil Neville has claimed the club committed a blunder with the way they treated the tactician.

Former Red Devils manager David Moyes is currently enjoying a decent stint at West Ham United, leading the Hammers' charge for a top-four spot this season.

Moyes was chosen as the successor to Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired in 2013, after spending a whopping 26 years in charge of the club. However, the 50-year-old endured a difficult spell and was dismissed after just 10 months with Manchester United occupying seventh position in the Premier League table.

Phil Neville believes the club made a mistake by not giving the tactician more time at Old Trafford. The Englishman also added that it was totally wrong how the former Everton boss was treated at the club.

"If you look back now, it was totally wrong the lack of time he was given, totally wrong," Neville told Sky Sports.

"The lack of time, the lack of backing, the lack of investment that other managers have had… That’s the biggest thing. When we both left the club, we both needed another season, we both deserved another season.

"Ten months at Manchester United in a difficult period when the greatest manager of all time had just left wasn’t enough."

Phil Neville also added that David Moyes had great plans for Manchester United prior to his dismissal. According to the Englishman, what Moyes has done at West Ham is proof that he has what it takes to build a successful club.

He continued:

"Moyes had unbelievable plans to take the club forward in that summer. I’d say that was one of the biggest mistakes United made, not giving Moyes more time.

"He’s proven now at West Ham that with time he can build a successful football club. It was one of my biggest disappointments in football when he was sacked by United."

David Moyes's record as Manchester United manager

David Moyes is doing a decent job at West Ham right now

During the 10 months he spent in charge of the club, Moyes oversaw 51 games, recording 26 victories, 10 draws and 15 defeats. His average point(s) per game stands at 1.73, as per Transfermarkt.

The tactician's only notable achievement with the Red Devils was winning the Community Shield in the 2013-14 campaign. After leaving Old Trafford, Moyes worked at Real Sociedad and Sunderland before joining West Ham in 2017.

