"One of his biggest regrets" - Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand claims Sir Alex Ferguson was disappointed on losing out on Real Madrid star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson's disappointment at not signing Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. The legendary manager notably wanted young Benzema to join him at Old Trafford, but the star headed to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Speaking to BT Sport (via Mirror), Ferdinand discussed the events leading up to the star striker's potential signing, saying:

"The first time I played against him was 2008, and that was the first time I had seen him up close and personal. If you see the goal he scored against us, look how many players are around him, but all he needed was one touch, it was all one motion."

"I remember coming off the pitch and Sir Alex Ferguson said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m trying to get him’. But with his African connections, and how influential Real Madrid were, he chose them. I think looking back, Sir Alex will believe that is one of his biggest regrets not getting him to sign for the club."

Karim Benzema was with Lyon at the time, taking Ligue 1 by storm, and his performances were brilliant enough for the European juggernauts to take note. While both Real Madrid and Manchester United tried to sign the young star, he chose the Santiago Bernabeu where he has remained ever since.

Benzema has been instrumental in Madrid's recent successes, including their current position at the top of La Liga standings. He has also been a key figure in their hunt for a Champions League trophy this season, scoring 12 goals in nine appearances so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to replicate Real Madrid form at Manchester United

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Although he has arguably been one of the most clinical attackers in the history of the sport, much of Cristiano Ronaldo's prowess came during his Madrid years. During his first stint at Old Trafford, the then-youngster found his footing and became a deadly force in the final third.

Madrid saw their Galactico and paid heftily for the Portuguese star, taking him from United and finally finding an answer to Barcelona's Lionel Messi. After numerous trophies and honors, including three consecutive Champions League wins, Ronaldo exited Madrid for Juventus.

His short stint in Italy has led him back to where it all blossomed - Old Trafford, with the star making the decision to return last summer. Although he scored on his debut and has been Manchester United's main marksman this season, Ronaldo has faltered in recent appearances.

He hasn't scored a goal for the Red Devils in a month, having picked up a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on March 12. Prior to that, a goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in mid-February was his only strike in six appearances. With United crashing out of all cup competitions while struggling to find the top-four in the league, rumors about Ronaldo's exit have increased in frequency.

If the rumors are to be believed, Ronaldo could leave Manchester United without winning a single trophy in his second spell.

