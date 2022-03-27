"One of our biggest wins" - Mikel Arteta opens up on difficult decisions he's had to make as Arsenal manager

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on some of the challenges he has faced thus far, as well as what it's like to manage such a youthful squad.

Arsenal @Arsenal



"We've got super Mik' Arteta. He knows exactly what we need" Happy birthday, Mikel!"We've got super Mik' Arteta. He knows exactly what we need" Happy birthday, Mikel! 🎂🎶 "We've got super Mik' Arteta. He knows exactly what we need" 🎶 https://t.co/MTz5P9ICKr

Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal's resurgence this season after a turbulent start to their campaign. The Gunners currently sit fourth in the Premier League and seem to be in the most comfortable position to finish the season in the same place.

Having played 28 games, Arsenal have accrued 54 points so far this season as they lead Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United by three and four points respectively with a game in hand over both.

Notably, the Gunners have frequently fielded an incredibly young side this season and the club's focus on youth seems to be paying off. Speaking to the club's website about his goals, difficult decisions he's had to make, and the changes he has brought about at the Emirates, Arteta said:

"Well when I went into management I had a clear vision of what I wanted to accomplish with Arsenal. I wanted to build a winning team that was also financially sustainable and that could transmit the values, the identity and the passion that the club has had over the years.

"To do that we had to make some important decisions and get the club moving in the right direction, so that we could also achieve that in the long-term. There have been some very difficult decisions to make. First of all you need to come up with a plan. You have to have a lot of support from within the club to do it, and then the decisions need to be right."

He continued:

"Until now, I think one of the biggest successes has been to create – as a club – a culture and an atmosphere where our players, staff and everyone can feel that this is a place where they can fulfill their potential.

"It is a place where they can grow, they can participate and everyone can add value to the club. When you get that, you create a real sense of belonging and that's something more powerful than just personal interest. I think that's been one of our biggest wins so far."

Arsenal @Arsenal "I am surrounded by a lot of young energy, a lot of enthusiasm. I feel like I am in the prime of my life."



🎙 Mikel on turning 40, and his time at Arsenal so far



🗞 Read an exclusive interview with the boss here "I am surrounded by a lot of young energy, a lot of enthusiasm. I feel like I am in the prime of my life."🎙 Mikel on turning 40, and his time at Arsenal so far🗞 Read an exclusive interview with the boss here 💬 "I am surrounded by a lot of young energy, a lot of enthusiasm. I feel like I am in the prime of my life."🎙 Mikel on turning 40, and his time at Arsenal so far 🗞 Read an exclusive interview with the boss here 👇

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have a battle on their hands for fourth place in the Premier League

Finishing in the top four will be of utmost importance to the Gunners

Although Arsenal currently sit above Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, their lead over both clubs is slimmer than the Gunners would have liked. With a place in next season's UEFA Champions League on the line, Arteta will be aware of the importance of finishing the season in the top four.

However, with crucial games coming up, and nearly a quarter of the Premier League season yet to be played, the Gunners may have some breathing room in the three-way battle for fourth place, but they're guaranteed nothing.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh