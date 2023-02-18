"One who can have an argument" - Joe Cole snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names the player who comes close to Lionel Messi

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole feels Pele is the only player who can stake a claim to being the 'greatest of all time' besides Lionel Messi while snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have long contested the GOAT debate but many feel it was over after the Argentine's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in December last year.

He played a starring role in Lionel Scaloni's side, netting seven goals, including twice in the finals against France, while picking up the Golden Ball award for the best player.

His Portuguese rival, meanwhile, endured a nightmare in Qatar, scoring just once - a penalty in their opening game win over Ghana - while also being dropped from the starting XI in the knockout stages as the Selecao went out in the last-eight.

Cole had a somewhat different take on the whole GOAT discourse, saying that the former Barcelona man is the best he's seen, with Pele the only other player he sees in the same bracket.

When asked by presenter Seema Jaiswal on BT Sport, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he's the greatest player of all time. Pele is the only one who can have an argument in that case. I don't think CR7 or R9 (Ronaldo Nazario) or (Diego) Maradona - I think he's gone above them. He stands next to Pele now."

Pele is mainly known for winning three World Cups with Brazil, an astonishing record that remains unmatched by any player in the competition's history. He has also scored over 800 career goals and is widely considered among the greatest players of all time.

Messi and Ronaldo debate will rage on for generations

Lionel Messi may have the upper hand over Cristiano Ronaldo following his World Cup triumph but their debate will continue for generations to come.

Both players have seen tremendous achievements in their careers and continue to go strong even in their late 30s with no signs of retirement on the horizon yet.

The Argentine icon has finally settled into life at PSG this season following a tough first year while Ronaldo is enjoying life outside Europe with Al-Nassr.

Even after the players have long hung up their boots, their accomplishments will be talked about, discussed and analyzed as the names Messi and Ronaldo will always come up in the GOAT debates.

