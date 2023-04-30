"One of the clearest red cards" - Tottenham manager demands explanation from referee for not sending off Liverpool star in 4-3 loss

A contentious decision by referee Paul Tierney not to issue a red card to Diogo Jota during Liverpool's match against Tottenham Hotspur sparked outrage from Spurs boss Ryan Mason.

Jota's boot struck Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp in the head, leaving him bloodied and in need of medical attention. The heart-stopping moment unfolded as Skipp attempted to head the ball in midfield, only to be met by the Liverpool forward's dangerously raised leg.

The brutal impact left Skipp's head gushing blood, and he was eventually forced to leave the pitch for treatment.

A devastated Ryan Mason just cannot understand why Diego Jota's challenge didn't end with the Liverpool attacker receiving a red card.



#beINPL #LIVTOT

The away end at Anfield erupted in disbelief and indignation as fans questioned the referee's decision not to send Jota off. However, the Portuguese forward did receive a booking.

The drama intensified as Jota went on to score the winning goal for Liverpool just moments after Richarlison's late equalizer.

After the match, Tottenham manager Ryan Mason shared his frustration with beIN SPORTS, stating:

"First of all, it's probably one of the clearest red cards I've ever seen on a football pitch. I don't understand. I need an explanation as to why, not the referee missed it, because sometimes that can happen. But when we have an experienced official in the VAR room, that's the job, to help the officials. I think it ticks every single box for a red card."

The controversial decision was one of the many highlights from the high-octane clash at Anfield between the two clubs vying for European qualification.

Liverpool secure hard-fought win over Tottenham in the 94th minute

A week after their dismal start at Newcastle United, Tottenham suffered a similar collapse against Liverpool as they conceded twice in the first five minutes. The situation deteriorated further when Mohamed Salah converted a penalty after Cristian Romero fouled Cody Gakpo in the box.

Despite the setbacks, Spurs looked promising in attack during the first half and Harry Kane pulled one back in the 39th minute.

Tottenham, who completed a second-half comeback against Manchester United on Thursday, came flying out of the blocks for the second half against the Reds. Son Heung-min scored in the 77th minute and they found an equalizer courtesy of Richarlison in the 93rd minute.

However, their hard-fought comeback was undone in stoppage time as Diogo Jota, the subject of the red-card controversy, netted the winning goal for Liverpool.

The Reds are placed fifth with 56 points from 33 matches, while Spurs have 54 points from 34 matches.

