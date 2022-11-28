"One of the most confusing footballers", "Destined to be 15% better than everyone gives him credit for" - Football fans laud 'underrated' Spain star for his display against Germany 

Football fans online have applauded the performance put in by Spain forward Alvaro Morata during their 1-1 draw against Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday (27 November).

The 2010 World Cup winners maintained their position at the top of Group E after securing a draw against Germany. Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the second-half with a clinical finish from close by. Germany, however, scored an equalizer through Niclas Fullkrug with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Morata, however, caught the eye of football fans on Twitter during this FIFA World Cup. The Atletico Madrid forward has now scored two goals from two games in the tournament. Morata scored a late goal against Costa Rica during Spain's 7-0 victory in their opening game of the World Cup.

Football fans believe that Morata is one of the most underrated strikers at the World Cup. Another set of supporters stated that the former Juventus attacker has all the qualities to become a top number nine going forward.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Morata forever destined to be 15% better than everyone gives him credit for Morata forever destined to be 15% better than everyone gives him credit for

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan It’s just a pure clinical number 9s finish from Füllkrug. As it was from Morata. Finishes that the other Germany & Spain attackers weren’t capable of. It’s just a pure clinical number 9s finish from Füllkrug. As it was from Morata. Finishes that the other Germany & Spain attackers weren’t capable of.

𝔼𝕌ℝ𝕆 @EuroExpert_ Morata is SUCH an underrated striker Morata is SUCH an underrated striker

TJ @_TJ932O Morata is one of them players than has all the components of an incredible 9 but just doesn’t play like it half the time. The movement and finish there is insane Morata is one of them players than has all the components of an incredible 9 but just doesn’t play like it half the time. The movement and finish there is insane

Rafael Hernández 🇦🇷 @RafaelH117 Morata and Alba stepping up in a big match, what year is this?! 🤯 Morata and Alba stepping up in a big match, what year is this?! 🤯

Janty @CFC_Jantyy Morata has got to be one of the most confusing footballers I’ve ever seen Morata has got to be one of the most confusing footballers I’ve ever seen

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Luis Enrique is a genius, Alvaro Morata dropping a masterclass in just 10mins after coming on. Luis Enrique is a genius, Alvaro Morata dropping a masterclass in just 10mins after coming on.

Tyrone Marshall @TyMarshall_MEN When he’s good, Alvaro Morata is really, really good. A world class striker at his best, he’s got the lot When he’s good, Alvaro Morata is really, really good. A world class striker at his best, he’s got the lot

Morata has earned 58 caps for the Spanish national team since making his debut all the way back in 2014. He has gone on to score 29 goals for them in his international career.

Morata, however, has had an underwhelming season for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Chelsea striker has netted only five goals from 19 matches across all competitions. He is yet to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League in five outings in the tournament.

Germany are still bottom of the table despite picking a draw against Spain

Despite picking up a draw against Spain, Germany remain at the bottom of their group at the FIFA World Cup.

Hansi Flick's side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan in their opening game of the tournament.

As things stand, they are below both Costa Rica and Japan after the North American nation picked up a late 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday (27 November).

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup of Group E. Which two sides will advance?



#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 Spain are onof Group E. Which two sides will advance? Spain are on 🔝 of Group E. Which two sides will advance?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022

Germany still have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup when they face Costa Rica on Thursday, December 1. They will need to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain can avoid defeat against Japan in their final group game of the tournament.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 587 votes