"One of the most confusing footballers", "Destined to be 15% better than everyone gives him credit for" - Football fans laud 'underrated' Spain star for his display against Germany 

Football fans online have applauded the performance put in by Spain forward Alvaro Morata during their 1-1 draw against Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday (27 November).
The 2010 World Cup winners maintained their position at the top of Group E after securing a draw against Germany. Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the second-half with a clinical finish from close by. Germany, however, scored an equalizer through Niclas Fullkrug with seven minutes remaining in the game.
Morata, however, caught the eye of football fans on Twitter during this FIFA World Cup. The Atletico Madrid forward has now scored two goals from two games in the tournament. Morata scored a late goal against Costa Rica during Spain's 7-0 victory in their opening game of the World Cup.
Football fans believe that Morata is one of the most underrated strikers at the World Cup. Another set of supporters stated that the former Juventus attacker has all the qualities to become a top number nine going forward.
Morata has earned 58 caps for the Spanish national team since making his debut all the way back in 2014. He has gone on to score 29 goals for them in his international career.
Morata, however, has had an underwhelming season for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Chelsea striker has netted only five goals from 19 matches across all competitions. He is yet to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League in five outings in the tournament.
Germany are still bottom of the table despite picking a draw against Spain
Despite picking up a draw against Spain, Germany remain at the bottom of their group at the FIFA World Cup.
Hansi Flick's side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan in their opening game of the tournament.
As things stand, they are below both Costa Rica and Japan after the North American nation picked up a late 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday (27 November).
Germany still have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup when they face Costa Rica on Thursday, December 1. They will need to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain can avoid defeat against Japan in their final group game of the tournament.
