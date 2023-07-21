“One day your chance will come” – Brazil legend Cafu sends special message to Arsenal star

Brazilian legend Cafu sent a message to Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes as the 2002 World Cup-winning captain urged the central defender not to lose hope over a lack of call-ups for the national team.

Magalhaes has been solid for the Gunners since joining the London club in 2020. He has so far made 118 appearances for the side and has been a constant presence at the back. Despite that, he hasn't yet represented his national team at the senior level.

The Brazilian was also left out of the squad that went to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Cafu has now shared a piece of advice for the 25-year-old.

He told FUTBIN:

"Gabriel Magalhaes, keep it up. One day your chance will come. It didn’t happen this time but don’t be discouraged, things happen for a reason. Keep doing what you’re doing, keep getting Arsenal where you want to be, the Premier League title."

He added:

"And continue your career. You weren’t called up this time but you could be called up in the future."

As Mikel Arteta's team finished second in the Premier League last season, Magalhaes was a constant presence at the heart of the defense alongside William Salliba.

The Brazilian is expected to be a key player for the team once again this season.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard spoke about the team's new-signings

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Arsenal have already made three massive additions to the team that was the Premier League runner-up in 2022–23. Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber have joined the club in blockbuster moves.

All three players are part of the team as Mikel Arteta's squad conducts their pre-season in the United States.

Speaking about the new recruits, club captain Martin Odegaard said (via the Gunners' website):

"Yeah brilliant, all of them. They are already a part of the team, already a part of the family and you saw on the pitch today the quality they have so it’s a pleasure to have them here and a joy to play with them."

Havertz was a key player for Chelsea and is experienced in English football.

Rice, meanwhile, was West Ham's captain and is one of the best defensive midfielders in English football.

Timber, on the other hand, is one of the best ball-playing defenders in the world.

With the addition of such quality players, Arsenal fans are anticipating exciting times ahead.