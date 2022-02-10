"One day I'd love to" - Wayne Rooney on the prospect of coaching Manchester United

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said that he is open to coaching his former club if he receives the chance to do so.

Ahead of the premiere of his new Amazon Prime documentary, Rooney spoke about potentially joining the Red Devils or Everton as manager. The 36-year-old was even approached for an interview with the Toffees after they sacked Rafa Benitez last month.

However, Rooney was unwilling to leave his current club Derby County, who are in a relegation scrap in the EFL Championship. The Englishman said (as quoted by Mirror):

"I didn't go to the interview, which I was asked to go to. I've always been one who likes a challenge, and is willing to put the work in and fight. I've stood in front of my players and told them, 'I'm with you, trust me, I'm fighting with you'... what type of person would I be if - at the first opportunity - I left them?"

BeanymanSports @BeanymanSports Wayne Rooney admits he'd like to manage Manchester United Wayne Rooney admits he'd like to manage Manchester United https://t.co/8LV55PSxLG

Rooney went on to add that he would love to manage one of his former clubs once he feels his challenge at Derby is over, stating:

"True to my word, I am fighting for the club. I am trying to get us out. And then Everton, Manchester United - two clubs close to my heart. Of course, one day I'd love to manage either of them clubs."

The Rams are currently 23rd out of 24 teams in the English second tier, having been docked 21 points after going into administration. Derby, however, remain just four points from safety, thanks to Rooney's immense work at the helm.

Despite having limited resources, he has done a tremendous job to keep his side alive in the competition. Had the Rams not been docked 21 points, they would currently have been 15th in the table.

Wayne Rooney is one of the best players in Manchester United's history

Rooney signed for Manchester United from Everton in 2004. He scored 17 goals and laid out eight assists in his very first campaign with the club.

The Englishman went from strength to strength, quickly becoming a cult hero at Old Trafford. Rooney ended his Red Devils career in 2017 with numerous accolades to his name.

Squawka Football @Squawka Happy 36th birthday to Manchester United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals in all competitions, Wayne Rooney.



The only player in Premier League history to have 200+ goals and 100+ assists. 🤩 Happy 36th birthday to Manchester United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals in all competitions, Wayne Rooney.The only player in Premier League history to have 200+ goals and 100+ assists. 🤩 https://t.co/5GV55YJSIY

With 253 goals from 559 appearances across competitions, he is Manchester United's all-time top scorer. He also won numerous honours with the club, including five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and an FA Cup.

Rooney added four Carabao Cups, four FA Community Shields and the FIFA Club World Cup to that tally as well before rejoining Everton in 2017. He is also England's all-time leading scorer with 53 goals from 120 caps.

