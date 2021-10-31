“One day is perfect and another day we are crap” - Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United criticism is ‘normal’ due to magnitude of the club

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has stated the pressure will always remain on the manager and the players due to the magnitude of the club.

Speaking after the Red Devils' 3-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that there are always ups and downs as a footballer. He believes they must learn how to deal with them and change based on the scenario like Manchester United did against Spurs.

Ronaldo, who put in a man-of-the-match performance in the Red Devils' victory, said:

"For the coach, the club, the players is normal. The club is so big so the criticisms are always there," he said. "It does not bother me because I have played football for 18 years so I know that one day is perfect and another day we are crap. I know that and we have to deal with that."

The Portuguese added:

"But it's always better when people prize you and they are happy with you when you win. But sometimes the life is like that. We have to pass through bad moments and we have to change and we changed today."

Cristiano Ronaldo guided Manchester United to their first Premier League win in five matches. The Red Devils badly needed a win following their humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last weekend.

Ronaldo duly delivered for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur. The 36-year-old forward scored his first league goal in five games following an inch-perfect ball over the top from Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo turned from goalscorer to provider after assisting Edinson Cavani for the second goal. Substitute Marcus Rashford then completed a comfortable 3-0 win for Manchester United over a struggling Spurs side.

The win leaves Manchester United level on points with West Ham United, who are currently fourth in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils are fifth, having picked up 17 points from their first ten games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a great start to his second stint at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint as a Manchester United player has so far been a success at an individual level. The five-time Ballon d'Or arrived from Juventus in the summer and has looked right at home from the very first game.

Ronaldo has scored seven goals in eleven games across all competitions for Manchester United, with four of them coming in the Premier League.

He has also been Manchester United's talisman in the Champions League, having scored in all three group matches so far. Most importantly, Ronaldo scored late winners against both Villarreal and Atalanta.

