“One day you’re staying, the next you’re going to leave” – Arsenal-linked midfielder responds to transfer rumors

RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana has stated that he is 'happy' at his current club amid reports linking him with Premier League giants Arsenal.

As per the Daily Mail, the Gunners are keeping tabs on Fofana as they look to add some quality and depth to their midfield this summer. Mikel Arteta's side have also identified Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Fofana's teammate Cheick Doucoure as potential targets.

The report further added that the Ligue 1 outfit value Fofana at around £34 million, which is four times the price they bought him for. The Ivory Coast international joined Lens in 2020 from Italian side Udinese for £8.5 million. He has also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United.

However, Fofana has stated that he is calm about rumors linking him with a move away from Lens, with whom he has a contract running until 2024. He told L'Equipe (as quoted by Get French Football News):

“I’m at Lens, I’m very happy to be here, to be able to train, to progress… after that, anything is possible. We are in the transfer window period, there’s a lot of reflection. One day you’re staying, the next you’re going to leave. You don’t really know. I’m very calm about that.”

Get French Football News @GFFN



"One day you're staying, the next you're going to leave. You don't really know. I'm very calm about that." (L'Éq)

bit.ly/3AT7BK3 Lens midfielder Seko Fofana (27) on his future:"One day you're staying, the next you're going to leave. You don't really know. I'm very calm about that." (L'Éq) Lens midfielder Seko Fofana (27) on his future:"One day you're staying, the next you're going to leave. You don't really know. I'm very calm about that." (L'Éq)bit.ly/3AT7BK3

Fofana made 41 appearances across all competitions for Lens last season. Despite playing deep in midfield, he netted 10 goals and provided two assists.

It is worth noting that Fofana has spent time on English shores previously, having been part of Manchester City's U-21 and U-23 teams. He also played for Fulham during the 2014-15 season while on loan from the Citizens.

Arsenal have been one of the most active clubs this summer

Fofana is just one of a number of players who have been linked with Arsenal this summer. The Gunners have already signed four players in the ongoing transfer window to build on their business worth around £150 million from last summer.

So far, Arsenal have secured the services of goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Fabio Vieira and forwards Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos. They have also been linked with Youri Tielemans and AFC Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

As per football.london, Tielemans has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

The club are currently competing with Manchester United for Martinez's signature. The Red Devils have submitted a £43 million bid for the player, according to the Daily Mail. Ajax are rumored to be waiting for a rival bid from Arsenal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far