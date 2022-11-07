"One of my dreams is to return" - Former Real Madrid player determined to come back to Los Blancos 

Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia has reiterated his dream of re-signing for Real Madrid in the future.

He came through Madrid's youth team before joining Vallecano on loan in the summer of 2020. Franjirrojos signed him permanently at the end of the season after securing promotion to La Liga.

He has scored thrice and laid out seven assists in 94 appearances for Vallecano across competitions, showcasing his importance to the team. He has quickly become one of the best left-backs in Spain and was on Real Madrid's radar this summer.

Los Blancos, however, did not go ahead with their pursuit of the 23-year-old for the time being. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has opted to stick with Ferland Mendy as the club's first-choice option, with David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez deputizing there whenever necessary.

However, there could be a reunion on the cards in the future given the player's explicit eagerness to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking recently in an interview, as quoted by Fichajes (h/t TheHardTackle), he said:

"Yes, I have always said it and I have never hidden it: one of my dreams is to return to Madrid. But I’m also clear about the things I want right now and what I have to do. Rayo has bet on me and I am delighted to be here."

Merland's defensive abilities make him an asset for the Madrid-based outfit. However, he leaves much to be desired with his contribution in the final third when Real Madrid are on the front foot.

Garcia could be an inexpensive option for Ancelotti to add a natural left-back to the mix and increase competition for a starting spot. He has a little over two and a half years left on his contract at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Fran Garcia has a chance to impress Real Madrid

Vallecano will go head-to-head with Real Madrid on Monday (7 November) at home, where Garcia is expected to start.

The pacey left-back could have one of Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, or Federico Valverde to take care of down that flank - depending on who starts for Madrid. Vallecano have had a great start to the season.

They are ninth in the league table with 18 points from 12 games, having played one game fewer than every team above them except Real Madrid. Los Blancos, meanwhile, will need three points if they want to overtake Barcelona by a point at the top of the tree.

