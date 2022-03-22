“One has to enjoy it” – Jordi Cruyff delights at Barcelona’s massive El Clasico win over Real Madrid

Barcelona advisor Jordi Cruyff has lauded his side following their emphatic 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Having undergone a massive turnaround under manager Xavi Hernandez, which has seen them go 11 games unbeaten, El Clasico was seen as a real test for the Blaugrana.

However, Barcelona were not fazed by the occasion. They destroyed their fierce rivals, courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double, Ronald Araujo's header, and a tidy finish from Ferran Torres.

Cruyff praised the Catalan giants in their win over the La Liga leaders, telling Mundo Deportivo (via Football-Espana):

“It has been a dream game. With the serious team, we cannot ask more."

He continued:

“Through the points difference that they have, and knowing that this is the pitch of the leader, it is always more complicated, but I believe that the team has been on the rise for months, feeling comfortable and playing good football."

Like many others, Cruyff was surprised at the manner in which Barcelona defeated their rivals. He said:

“No one expected a result like this here, but one has to enjoy it. At the same time, you have to have your feet on the ground and continue working to win all the remaining games.”

Next up for Barcelona after the two-week international break is an encounter with Sevilla in La Liga. If they win the game, the Blaugrana will replace Julen Lopetegui's side in second place.

Xavi's side currently occupy third place in the league table, three points away from Sevilla.

Barcelona heading towards Europa League glory

Xavi's masterplan is in full flow

Having exited the UEFA Champions League in miserable fashion in December last year, there was a sense that Barcelona were hitting rock bottom. However, the side's upturn in form since then has been remarkable.

The Catalan giants have flourished under Xavi and are playing some tantalizing football. They are now going 12 games unbeaten across all competitions and look like the team to beat in the UEFA Europa League.

It may not be the European trophy that fans desired at the start of the season. However, this team has a real chance to get their first taste of silverware under Xavi's regime.

Barcelona face Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals and will go into that tie as heavy favorites. They will play the first leg in Frankfurt on April 7. The second leg will take place seven days later, on April 14, at Camp Nou.

Should they get past the Germans, they will likely face either the always-dangerous Lyon or the impressive newcomer West Ham United.

Xavi's men have all the momentum to achieve European success on the back of a fantastic result against Real Madrid.

