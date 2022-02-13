"One of my favourites" - James Maddison names Manchester United legend as greatest player in Premier League history

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has lauded Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, naming the former striker as one of his favourites.

Maddison, 25, was a Manchester United fan while growing up. He expressed his admiration for Red Devils legend Rooney in the Derby County manager's new documentary titled 'Rooney.' Maddison said in an interview quoted by Manchester Evening News,

"He's one of my favourites, one of my favourites being a United fan. One of my first memories of football is a Wayne Rooney goal in Euro 2004 when he scored two against Croatia as an 18-year-old. But I remember my Dad picking me up and running round the table. I was only young. Wayne Rooney, I think, is the best Premier League player ever, for me."

The 25-year-old Maddison has been linked with Manchester United in the past, but interest from the Red Devils has not become concrete. Nevertheless, Maddison has been a key player for Brendan Rodgers' side, with the Englishman contributing 36 goals and 27 assists in 149 appearances for the Foxes.

There are certainly signs of former Manchester United striker Rooney's influence on Maddison. The attacking midfielder boasts similar vision and technique on the ball to Rooney's, and his dead-ball credentials echo that of the Manchester United legend.

Rooney himself is enjoying a fabulous stint at Derby County manager despite their ongoing financial crisis.

The club have been hit with a 21-point deduction for going into administration. So despite winning nine and drawing 12 of their 31 games thus far, Derby find themselves in the relegation zone in the Championship.

Nevertheless, Rooney has guided the club back into contention to remain in the Championship, with the Rams currently two points adrift of safety.

Manchester United to renew interest in James Maddison?

Past speculation linking Maddison with Manchester United had merit, given the player's fabulous start to life at Leicester City. In his debut season for the Foxes, he managed seven goals and as many assists in 36 appearances, following a £22.5 million move from Norwich City.

However, over the next few seasons, a combination of drop in form and injury problems hampered the development of the former Norwich star. That saw United's interest in the attacker diminishing. Nevertheless, there are problems galore at Old Trafford, with the club especially having to consider their options in midfield.

Paul Pogba's future at the club has always been one for debate, with the Frenchman yet to sign a new deal despite his contract expiring in the summer.

Pogbas's contract runs till June this year, so United may need to start considering replacements. Moreover, Jesse Lingard is set to depart the Premier League giants, as his contract also runs out at the end of the season.

Lingard can play in a variety of attacking positions, including as a winger and in an attacking midfield. That mirrors the positional prowess of Maddison, who could provide United with much-needed depth.

Considering the same, it would make sense for United to renew their interest in the Leicester City midfielder.

