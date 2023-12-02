"One of the five best midfielders in history" - La Liga star makes incredible claim about Real Madrid man

Granada star Gonzalo Villar has rated Toni Kroos as one of the five best midfielders in history, ahead of his side's clash with Real Madrid.

The promoted side visit the Santiago Bernabeu today to face Los Blancos in La Liga in what could end up being another loss.

In 14 games so far this season, the Nazaries have won just once and languish second from bottom in the La Liga table with just seven points in the bag.

Ahead of the clash, Villar attended the press conference for his side, and reserved special praise for Real Madrid legend, Kroos.

The German, who joined the side from Bayern Munich in 2014, has been a fixture in the squad ever since and has played a key role in almost every title success since then.

Villar said he's among the best midfielders while humbly admitting he's a tier or two below the 33-year-old veteran. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“For me, Kroos is one of the five best midfielders in history. I am still below him. But he is a great player for me."

For all his success in his career for club and country, Kroos has also become an inspiration for players around the world, especially those operating from his position.

Since joining Real Madrid, the German international has racked up 435 appearances for the side, and has contributed 121 goals. He's also lifted a staggering 19 titles during this time, including five in the Champions League and three more in La Liga.

A Real Madrid legend through and through.

Real Madrid looking to usurp Girona in first place in La Liga

With 35 points from 14 games, Real Madrid are currently three behind leaders Girona, who have albeit played a game more. A victory tonight will see Los Blancos leapfrog the Blanquivermells into first position on the La Liga table as they boast a better goal-difference.

Defeating a struggling Granada also doesn't seem too far-fetched, as the promoted side are down in 19th place with just one win to show for their efforts so far.

That sole victory came against Mallorca on matchday three, as the Andalusian side beat them 3-2 at home. More recently, Granada have lost four of their last five top-flight matches, including a 3-1 loss away to Alaves last weekend.

Barring an implosion, Real Madrid should cruise through this one comfortably, and secure all three points to go top of the table.